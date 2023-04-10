NIL deals across college sports have opened up the opportunity for players to extend their careers while also earning money along the way. With that, players enter the transfer portal in hopes of joining a program that fits them better and where more opportunity is available. Taking that chance is Southern Illinois’ Marcus Domask who is transferring to the Big 10 to play for the University of Illinois. He spent four seasons at SIU and will be using his final year of eligibility to play for the Fighting Illini.

After a tough loss to Arkansas in the opening round of the NCAA tournament, Illinois are regrouping this offseason and has landed their first player from the transfer portal. Southern Illinois transfer Marcus Domask is using his last year of eligibility to play for head coach Brad Underwood at the University of Illinois next season.

Marcus Domask has transferred and will play his final season for the Fighting Illini

The six-foot-six forward was a four-year starter for Southern Illinois and appeared in 106 career games. He averaged (16.7) points, (5.8) rebounds, (3.8) assists, and (1.0) steals per game in his senior season. Domask was a three-time All-MVC player over his four seasons and was the 2019-20 MVC ROY. This past season he was named a first-team All-MVC selection.

He’s a native of Waupun, Wisconsin and the Fighting Illini were not the only team that was interested in landing Domask from the transfer portal. Reaching out to Domask with transfer interest was BYU, Cincinnati, Clemson, Iowa State, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, Wisconsin, and Xavier.

Domask is a quality catch-and-shoot player and has a career two-point percentage of (.508) over his four seasons at SIU. He’s a proven player on offense that takes advantage when he’s matched up against a smaller defender. The Fighting Illini can use him as a secondary playmaker and that’s something he was used to doing in the past. Illinois lost RJ Melendez to the transfer portal and adding Domask is a good start at getting ready for next season.