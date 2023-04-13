Home » news » Terrence Shannon Jr Announced On Social Media That Hes Leaving Illinois And Is Declaring For The 2023 Nba Draft

Terrence Shannon Jr. announced on social media that he’s leaving Illinois and is declaring for the 2023 NBA Draft

After three seasons at Texas Tech and one with Illinois, Terrence Shannon Jr. announced on his social media that he is declaring for the 2023 NBA Draft. Shannon Jr. posted career-high numbers across the board in his first season with the Fighting Illini. This was a move that Illinois might not have been expecting as Shannon Jr. still has a year of eligibility left. He was one of the best transfers this past offseason and is looking to take his talent to the pros. 

The six-foot-six guard is projected to be a second-round pick according to ESPN databases. Shannon Jr.’s jump he made in his first season at Illinois was the momentum he needed in his career to feel comfortable taking his game to the next level.

The 2023 NBA draft is Thursday, June 22. Shannon Jr. will have to wait until then for what should be the greatest night of his life yet.

Shannon Jr. played in 31 games for Illinois this season and made 30 starts. The 22-year-old averaged a career-high this season in points (17.2), rebounds (4.6), assists (2.8), steals (1.3), and minutes played (32.1). He was ranked sixth in the Big 10 for most points per game in 2022-23.

His best game this season came against #8 UCLA at the time when he recorded a strong double-double with 29 points and 10 rebounds. Shannon Jr. was the 62nd-ranked player in the nation coming out of high school in the class of 2019. He played four seasons at Lincoln Park High School in Chicago before he prepped at IMG Academy in Florida.

Shannon Jr. has joined Coleman Hawkins as two Illini who have declared for the 2023 NBA Draft. Hawkins led the team in assists and rebounds last year. Head coach Brad Underwood will have a hard time replacing the production of Shannon Jr. and Hawkins. That’s how quickly rosters turnover in college basketball.

