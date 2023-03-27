Home » news » Iowas Caitlin Clark Is The Only Player In Division 1 History With Multiple Career 35 Point Triple Doubles Hawkeyes Heading To The Final Four

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark is the only player in Division 1 history with multiple career 35-point triple-doubles, Hawkeyes heading to the Final Four

After a 97-83 win vs Louisville yesterday, the Iowa Hawkeyes Women’s basketball team is headed to the Final Four for the first time since 1993. They were once again led by superstar Caitlin Clark and she continues to deliver in the biggest moments for her team. She had 41 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists yesterday and she broke numerous records. Clark became the first player in Divisio 1 history with multiple 35-point career triple-doubles. 

This was her fifth triple-double of the season and the 11th of her legendary college career so far. She also made history with the first 40-point triple-double in the Men’s or Women’s NCAA tournament. Clark knocked down eight threes last night in Iowa’s biggest win in nearly 30 years.

Clark and the Hawkeyes await the winner of #1 South Carolina vs #2 Maryland in the Greenville Regional Final.

Caitlin Clark continues to write her legendary career with the Iowa Hawkeyes

It was an all-out dominant performance for Caitlin Clark yesterday and she gave everything she had to get her team a win. She was responsible for 70 of her teams’ 97 points last night and that is the most in an NCAA tournament since 2000. Clark looks like she’s on her way to winning National Player of the Year this season.

She also recorded her 17th double-double of the season last night and was the 18th time she’s had at least 25/5/5. The next closest player in Division 1 has done that just five times and the superstar guard is in a league of her own. Those were not the only records she broke last night as well.

Clark also became in the only person in Men’s or Women’s history to have 900 points and 300 assists in a single season.  Her 15 points in the first quarter also set a personal record for the most points she’s ever had in the first quarter in her career.

