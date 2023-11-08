Is Terance Mann playing tonight (Nov. 8) against Nets?

Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann (left ankle sprain) was upgraded to questionable on Tuesday for Wednesday night’s road game against the Brooklyn Nets, following an announcement on his YouTube channel.

“Recovery is going great, I’m feeling great,” Mann said. “I’m moving a lot better. I’m able to run. Able to do jumping, able to do a lot of different stuff. Ankle swelling went down. I’m excited to be healthy in the next week or week and a half or so.

“I’m dying to get back out there. Especially, just being labeled a starter a day before, two days before I got hurt. It sucked. It is what it is. I’m just ready to get back out there. Starting or not, I don’t care where I’m playing. I’m just ready to be back out on that floor.”

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Los Angeles Clippers hold eighth-shortest odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, and Golden State Warriors.

In October, Clippers coach Tyronn Lue announced Mann as a starter for the 2023-24 season, joining Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, and Ivica Zubac.

However, those comments were made prior to his injury and before L.A. brass agreed to trade Marcus Morris, Nic Batum, Robert Covington, and KJ Martin to the Philadelphia 76ers for James Harden and P.J. Tucker.

Mann has yet to make his 2023-24 season debut.

“It’s Terance Mann,” Lue said after the preseason ended. “I just think just because of his versatility. I think being able to guard multiple positions, we can start him on a point guard, where we can put him on Steph [Curry] and Dame [Lillard] and guys like that.

“Then we can play him on [Lauri] Markkanen if we have to and just, I think his versatility of being able to guard point guards as well as twos, threes and fours, I think makes the most sense right now. So that’s what we’re going to go with right now.”

Last season, Mann made 36 starts in 81 games, averaging 8.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 23.1 minutes per contest. Plus, he shot a career-best 51.9% from the field, 38.9% from 3-point range, and 78% at the foul line.

Moreover, in the Clippers’ 121-100 win over the Houston Rockets on Jan. 15, 2023, the guard recorded a regular season career-high 31 points, six rebounds, and four assists in 41 minutes as a starter.

For another injury update, Clippers center Mason Plumlee has a left knee MCL sprain and will return to Los Angeles this week for further evaluation. Plumlee, 33, is likely out for at least the remainder of the month.

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant needed 53 days to recover from his injury. Likewise, Los Angeles Lakers veteran Anthony Davis needed 39 days as well. No matter which way one spins it, Plumlee is out indefinitely.

Entering Thursday’s matchup against Brooklyn, sportsbooks show the Clippers as 4.5-point favorites. Los Angeles is 0-5 in its last five road games. Though, the Nets are winless in their past six home games as well.