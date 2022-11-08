Is Trading Anthony Davis A Real Option For The Lakers This Season?

The LA Lakers lost 139-116 to the Utah Jazz last night. With an 2-8 record so far, that puts them in last place in the Pacific Division. Trade rumors have been synonymous with the Lakers in recent history and Russell Westbrook has been in that discussion. He’s not the only Laker who’s name has been brought up. A former NBA champion and first overall pick is the new name we’ve been hearing.

Anthony Davis’ name has been brought up in reports about potentially being traded from the Lakers. He’s 29 years old and is in his fourth season with the team. In the nine games he’s played this season, he averages (23.2) points, (10.3) rebounds, (1.6) steals, and (2.0) blocks per game.

NBA betting sites have the Lakers at (+6600) to win the Finals this season. Could we potentially see the Lakers trade away one of their best players in Anthony Davis this season?

Anthony Davis may be available for trade, per @BillSimmons pic.twitter.com/ugSXowI6p6 — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) November 7, 2022

Will the Lakers trade Anthony Davis this season?

The Lakers big man has two more years left on his contract after this season, with his final year on the contract 2024-25, being a player option. Certain NBA sources have noted that there is “some buzz” about the Lakers potentially trading Davis this season.

“So, the Lakers lost again today. There’s some buzz, just some buzzing, that AD [Anthony Davis] might be available. That’s a plan B, because the Westbrook trade or whatever they think they can get for Westbrook and whether you want to give up future assets, maybe that doesn’t even make sense because what are you getting if you’re the Lakers.” – Bill Simmons of The Ringer

Davis’ stats are nearly identical to the ones he’s had in his four season with the Lakers. The all-star is however, being knocked for his poor three point shooting this season. He has a career three-point percentage of 30 and is just under that through nine games this season at 29 percent.

Additionally, Davis is not getting or taking enough shots in the second half of games. He’s attempting 10.8 shots per games in the first half and just 6.3 in the second. We’ll have to see what the Lakers do with Davis this season.