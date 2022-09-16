Jalen Brunson tampering situation takes interesting turn

The New York Knicks decided to go out and add Jalen Brunson during the 2022 NBA offseason. The reason why this is still big news at the moment is that there are reports that the Knicks were tampering in this situation. It almost seems inevitable that they were because many top reporters in the NBA were noting that this deal was going to happen the second that free agency started and that’s pretty much what happened.

Let’s be honest here, the Knicks did fully tamper, but at the end of the day, even if they do get fined a second-round pick or two, it’s truly not that big of a deal. This team needed a point guard and they needed a guy who they think can come in and help turn this organization around and they got exactly that. Whatever fine they get won’t be too big to overcome.

According to Michael Scotto, the league is still investigating what happened in this situation.

“The league has been investigating and has been for a while. At least one member of the Knicks’ organization has had their cell phone confiscated. It could be more, but I know of at least one,” Bondy told HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto during a podcast. “I’ve heard in a worst-case scenario the Knicks will have to give up a draft pick should the league find that they did something egregious.”

“To me, it’s a big-time gray area. Are you going to tell a father that he can’t talk to his son about his future? If I were the Knicks, I would’ve had [Jalen] Brunson talk to the press and say something along those lines,” Bondy added.

It’s going to be interesting to see what does happen with Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks. They aren’t going to veto this deal, but the Knicks will likely have to give up a draft pick or two. As we have previously noted, this isn’t too big of a deal to the Knicks because they needed that guy and they went out and got him.

The Knicks did the right thing of making sure that they can go out and acquire the top player in the free-agent market that they wanted and that’s exactly what they got, no matter what the cost is going to end up being.