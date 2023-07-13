James Harden unhappy with 76ers, still wants to join Clippers

James Harden is unhappy with the Philadelphia 76ers and is ready to leave the City of Brotherly Love. Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey knows he’s on borrowed time to receive the best trade package possible for the 10-time All-Star.

“Morey is known to be asking for the kind of return that — as of Tuesday afternoon — left the strong impression that he had no genuine interest in getting a deal done anytime soon. Harden’s stance has not changed,” wrote Sam Amick of The Athletic.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Philadelphia 76ers hold ninth-shortest odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. A few sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, and Miami Heat.

James Harden still wants out of Philadelphia and is ‘determined’ to end up with the Clippers, per @sam_amick “Harden’s stance has not changed, a source close to him told The Athletic. He still wants to leave Philadelphia. He’s still upset with how Morey handled his situation… pic.twitter.com/KwnRE1CTXX — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) July 13, 2023



“He [Harden] still wants to leave Philadelphia. He’s still upset with how Morey handled his situation heading into possible free agency last month,” Amick added.

“And even with the recent revelation that Harden attended the same NBPA party as Sixers co-star Joel Embiid and former Sixers owner Michael Rubin in Vegas he’s still determined to start next season in a Clippers jersey.”

Seven-time All-NBA member James Harden is irritated with the Philadelphia 76ers, still wants a trade to the Los Angeles Clippers

James Harden, 33, exercised his $35.64 million player option for the 2023-24 season with the 76ers last month. His player option is part of the two-year, $68.64 million contract he signed with Philly last July. If Harden plays out his current deal, he will become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

Harden signed his two-year deal last offseason after declining a $47.4 million player option for the 2022-23 season, which was included in the four-year, $171 million extension he signed with the Houston Rockets in July 2017. Harden might just get his wish. The Clippers remain the frontrunners to trade for the 14-year veteran.

The Clippers are open to trading Paul George, and they’re also shopping Norman Powell and Marcus Morris, according to sources. LA brass seems interested in adding Harden. So, new Clippers GM Trent Redden must work out a trade sooner rather than later.

The financial incentive for James Harden if he were to be traded. pic.twitter.com/aR37lDSw0s — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) July 5, 2023



In 58 starts of the 2022-23 season, Harden averaged 21 points, 6.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 1.2 steals, and 36.8 minutes per game. The Arizona State product shot 44.1% from the floor and 38.5% outside the arc, his highest 3-point shooting percentage since 2011-12 with the Oklahoma City Thunder (39%).

Additionally, in the 76ers’ 119-114 win over the Clippers on Dec. 23, Harden recorded a triple-double. The three-time scoring champ amassed 20 points, 11 boards, a career-high 21 assists, and one steal in 42 minutes as a starter.

In Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, Harden tied a playoff career high 45 points in a 119-115 victory over the Celtics. The seven-time All-NBA member hit a go-ahead 3-pointer in the final seconds of the fourth quarter.

