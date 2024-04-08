Jaylen Brown Becomes 15th Celtics Player to Reach 10,000 Points

Jaylen Brown became the 15th Boston Celtics player to reach 10,000 career points, in Sunday night’s 124-107 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. The milestone bucket came on a left-handed driving layup less than 30 seconds into the second half, and the feat was recognized with a congratulatory message on the Jumbotron at the next timeout break. Brown, 27, was met by a standing ovation from Celtics fans inside TD Garden.

In his eighth season with 10,009 points, Brown joined John Havlicek (26,395), Paul Pierce (24,021), Larry Bird (24,791), Robert Parish (18,245), Kevin McHale (17,335), Bob Cousy (16,955), Sam Jones (15,411), Bill Russell (14,522), Dave Cowens (13,192), Jo Jo White (13,188), Bill Sharman (12,287), Tom Heinsohn (12,194), Jayson Tatum (11,812), and Antonie Walker (11,386).

Referring to a few NBA betting sites, the Celtics remain the odds-on favorite to win the championship. Sportsbooks are still showing great odds for the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers, and Milwaukee Bucks.

Jaylen Brown on moment with crowd after reaching 10k Points: “For the day one JB fans who’ve stayed in my corner since day one. I feel that love and I like to just show that love right back … it’s a lot of people here who in Boston who have supported my career and my journey… pic.twitter.com/w1w8q7gj7e — Celtics on CLNS (@CelticsCLNS) April 8, 2024



Brown thanked the Celtics fans who have supported him ever since he was selected No. 3 overall by the team in the 2016 NBA Draft out of the University of California, Berkeley. “It was great,” Brown said of the crowd’s response. “Especially all the supporters who have been supporting me from day one.”

Celtics play-by-play voice Sean Grande made the announcement at the 11:27 mark. Brown finished with 26 points, four rebounds, and two assists in 29 minutes of action.

Moreover, Brown became the 61st player in NBA history to score 10,000 points at age 27. The three-time All-Star reached the milestone in his 538th career game and 431st start.

Jaylen Brown is shooting a career-best 50.2% from the field, signed a supermax extension last summer

Brown reflected on his NBA journey in his postgame press conference. “Just coming from my background,” he said, “single-parent household, just my family, being able to have an opportunity to just change things.

“When you look back on everything, all I can say is I’m incredibly grateful to be in this position. It’s been a lot of hard work and effort, but I’m extremely blessed at the same time. So, I don’t take that for granted. … I’m looking forward to just continuing to grow, continuing to improve, and maximizing my potential.”

Through 68 games (all starts) this season, Brown is averaging 23.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.2 steals, and 33.5 minutes per game. Plus, he’s shooting a career-best 50.2% from the field, 36.1% from 3-point range, and 70.4% at the foul line.

Jaylen Brown salutes the crowd at TD Garden as they celebrate him reaching 10K career points. pic.twitter.com/RHIbhEd1wq — Bobby Krivitsky (@BobbyKrivitsky) April 7, 2024



“The type of guy that he is, the hard work that he puts in, and the growth that he’s shown this year … I know he’s happy about that,” Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said of Brown’s achievement. “It’s cool to be able to coach guys that get to those type of milestones and be a part of that.”

During the 2023 offseason, Brown agreed to a five-year supermax extension worth up to $304 million with the Celtics. The deal is fully guaranteed with a trade kicker and no player option.

The California product remains under contract through the 2028-29 season. He was eligible to sign a five-year, $295 million supermax extension last summer.

Brown’s new deal exceeds the five-year, $276 million extension that Nikola Jokic signed with Denver in July 2022. This was possible because of a higher salary cap and increased league revenue.

Of course, Jaylen Brown signed a four-year, $107 million rookie contract extension with Boston in October 2019.