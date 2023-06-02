Jaylen Brown is eligible for a super max extension with the Boston Celtics this offseason, but the two-time All-Star could also request a trade; sportsbooks have now released his next team odds for the upcoming 2023 offseason. Check out the next team odds below.

Per BetOnline, the Atlanta Hawks (+200) are the betting favorites to trade for the seven-year veteran, followed by the Portland Trail Blazers (+300), Milwaukee Bucks (+400), and Golden State Warriors (+450). If Celtics G.M. Brad Stevens refuses to offer Brown a new deal, he will enter the final season of his four-year, $107 million contract.

NBA Team Odds Play Atlanta Hawks +200 Portland Trail Blazers +300 Milwaukee Bucks +400 Golden State Warriors +450 Chicago Bulls +600 Houston Rockets +700 New York Knicks +800 Los Angeles Clippers +1000 Denver Nuggets +1400 Los Angeles Lakers +1500 Philadelphia 76ers +1800 Sacramento Kings +2000

Atlanta Hawks (+200)

The Atlanta Hawks are the No. 1 favorite to trade for Jaylen Brown this offseason. John Collins inked a five-year, $125 million contract with Atlanta in October 2021. However, a change in scenery is in the cards. Dejounte Murray and Trae Young would complement Brown’s addition.

Then there’s De’Andre Hunter. Plus, the Hawks fired then-head coach Nate McMillian on Feb. 21. Five days later, Quinn Snyder became the organization’s 32nd head coach in franchise history. Under Snyder, Atlanta went 10-11 to end its regular season.

The Hawks clinched the No. 7 seed for the 2023 NBA Playoffs. But Atlanta lost in six games to the No. 2-seeded Boston Celtics in its first-round series. If the Hawks managed to land Brown, it would be another step in the right direction for the organization.

Portland Trail Blazers (+300)

Next, the Portland Trail Blazers have second-shortest odds to trade for Jaylen Brown. Portland finished 33-49 and 13th in the Western Conference standings this past regular season, missing the playoffs for the second straight season under head coach Chauncey Billups.

Of course, the Trail Blazers lost Joe Ingles, Keljin Blevins, Elijah Hughes, Ben McLemore, and C.J. Elleby last offseason to free agency. Although a healthy Damian Lillard can carry the Blazers to the playoffs, it would take another standout addition — either Kyrie Irving or Brown — to bolster the team’s chances of returning to the conference finals.

Milwaukee Bucks (+400)

Unless Ingles, Pat Connaughton, and at least one first-round draft pick are offered to Boston, it would be pure madness for the Celtics to trade Jaylen Brown to the Milwaukee Bucks. Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo was named to his seventh All-Star Game, and the 10-year veteran received his fifth All-NBA selection.

It would seem the Bucks are one blockbuster trade away from winning another title. Milwaukee also has Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday, Bobby Portis, and Brook Lopez. In the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, the No. 8-seeded Miami Heat swept the top-ranked Bucks.

Milwaukee’s front office proceeded to fire then-head coach Mike Budenholzer. Last week, the Bucks hired Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin as the franchise’s next head coach. It would be interesting to see Jaylen Brown play alongside Antetokounmpo.

