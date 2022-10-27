Jayson Tatum signature Jordan shoe to release March 2023

Jayson Tatum’s brand-new signature shoe with Jordan Brand will release in March 2023, according to the player.

In June 2019, Jayson Tatum agreed to a multi-year shoe contract with Michael Jordan’s ‘Jordan Brand,’ leaving the parent Nike company to team up with the likes of Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony at Jordan.

The 24-year-old has been releasing player edition pairs for almost three years, picking up traction in the XXXIV silhouette alongside Kelsey Amy, a senior designer at Jordan Brand and Nike.

Patent toes on Jayson Tatum’s (@jaytatum0) Air Jordan 14 PE 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/UbnhauIRoN — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) August 23, 2022

Nowadays, Luka Doncic and Zion Williamson are both Jordan athletes and have their own signature line which Tatum will now also adopt.

The Tatum 1s will reportedly launch in three different colorways; Zoo, St. Louis and Pink Lemonade at a rumoured retail price of $120.

“It’s coming out in March. This summer I got to go to Portland where the Nike headquarters is at and I got to put them on for the first time. That was one of the coolest parts of the summer, putting on my own signature shoe. That was a dream come true.”

Last season, the forward finished 6th in MVP voting and led his team to a historic playoff run as Boston reached the NBA finals before losing in six games to Steph Curry’s Golden State Warriors.

The Celtics were 18-21 after a buzzer-beater loss to the New York Knicks in January, which in turn flipped Boston’s season on its head as they went on to finish with a 51-31 record and win the Eastern Conference.

The 24-year-old is widely considered one of, if not the best two-way player in the league. Tatum will be eligible to sign an NBA-record $298m extension if he makes an All-NBA team next season which he has already made in two previous years; third team in 2020 and first team in 2022.

That's how you open the season JT! #PhantomCam 🔥 35 PTS | 12 REB | 4 AST pic.twitter.com/mstlXTDjmK — NBA (@NBA) October 19, 2022

The 24-year-old is currently +700 (third favorite) to win MVP this season behind frontrunner Luka Doncic and followed by Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Nicknamed ‘JT,’ ‘Big Deuce,’ or ‘Taco Jay,’ Tatum struggled with a right shoulder and wrist injury throughout the playoffs, but still went on to make history and scored the most points whilst recording the mosts assists in the entire league.

The Celtics are Vegas favorites to win an 18th championship in NBA betting at a price of +575 ahead of the Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks.