Jayson Tatum Single Handedly Outscored The Brooklyn Nets By Himself In The First Quarter Last Night

The Brooklyn Nets have fallen of a bit since Kevin Durant’s MCL injury that was left him out for the last eleven games in a row. Last night, the Nets had a tough task at hand on the road against the Boston Celtics. Right from the jump you knew that Brooklyn was in for an incredibly long night. Boston came out firing and Jayson Tatum himself outscored the Nets in the first quarter 18-16 and the Celtics had their most lopsided first quarter in franchise history.

After the 139-96 loss to the Boston Celtics last night, the Nets are 4-6 in their last ten games and are hoping to get Durant back before the all-star break. An abysmal first quarter had the Nets down 46-16 and they did not have the man power last night to fight back and matchup with the Celtics.

The Nets are now 0-10 in their last ten meetings with Boston and it's becoming a lopsided rivalry.

Boston had their most lopsided first quarter in team history last night vs the Nets

The Celtics scored 46 points in the first quarter and the Nets scored 45 points in the first half. That should speak to the level of dominance that Boston played with last night. Jayson Tatum and the Celtics outclassed Brooklyn in every facet of the game and were never in doubt of losing that game.

Last night was the second-worst quarter ever played in franchise history for Brooklyn and it was the most lopsided first quarter for the Celtics in their franchise history. Brooklyn’s highest scorer last night was Kyrie Irving who had 20 points and an off 9-18 shooting night against his former team.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 57 points in 61 total minutes played. They also made some history last night with both of them scoring 25+ points. It was the 27th time this season they’ve reached that feat and that is the most by a duo before the all-star break in league history.