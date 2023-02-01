Kyrie Irving reported to desire a contract extension as the Nets still show no hurry to negotiate

After returning from suspension earlier this campaign, Kyrie Irving is playing a whole other ball game. As the star is playing the best basketball of his Nets career, having scored an average of 27.3 points this season so far, it’s been reported that the Brooklyn management have felt no hurry to act quickly on extending his soon-to-end contract with the club.

Maybe the Nets are overconfident, having heard Irving’s agent and stepmother, Shetellia Riley Irving, say that he wants to sign a long-term max contract in Brooklyn. However, it was reported by NBA Insider Marc Stein that there hasn’t been any serious talk about it between the two sides yet.

Many reports have affirmed it’s up to the Nets to make a decision:

Irving will become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason if they don’t act quickly, as the point guard is eligible for a four-year, $200 million extension any time between now and June 30th. In view of the market conditions the athlete is facing, Brooklyn consider patience to be their best ally going foward.

Any team who is willing to negotiate for the Nets star needs to understand his situation first, as there is a reason why the player wants to sign a long-term contract with Brooklyn. If Irving decides to look for another franchise he is going to need his team management’s cooperation, considering he would have to do so via sign-and-trade on Nets’ approval.

Let’s use the Lakers as an example. The Los Angeles side has been linked for wanting to trade for Irving for quite a while now, but as they just traded in for Rui Hachimura, the Nets star’s chances are now slim. If the Lakers actually do re-sign the Japanese player in the off-season, then they will not only take away a big part of their cap space, but also limit themselves financially for a potential negotiation with Irving.

Irving has not always been reliable as he’s been involved in controversy before

Let’s get the facts straight. The point guard hasn’t really been a reliable player during his time in New York, starting with the constant injuries his carried all of his career. Then, there’s the antisemitic documentary he shared and was consequently suspended, and finally no one can forget how he disappeared from the team after he refused to get vaccinated during the covid pandemic. There’s a reason why ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith highly recommended the Nets to avoid signing him long-term.

The Nets have to trust Irving to be a healthy athlete and stay out of controversy so the spotlight is only over him because of his basketball, and nothing else. This way, with a true commitment between both parts, the point guard will guaranteed be on their books for several seasons to come.

Most of our most recommended sport betting sites believe Brooklyn is a true contender to the NBA title this campaign, stating they have the 4th best odds in the league (+700) to triumph all the way to the crown. These sites only place teams like the Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Clippers above the Nets’ possibilities.

Another stone standing in between Irving and the Brooklyn management is franchise star Kevin Durant, who has taken a huge preference over their point guard, considering he was been at the top of his game while KD is injured.

The Nets get ready to play one of their most important games of the season tonight against the Celtics at 6:30pm CST in Boston. Both teams are at the top of the Eastern standings, as Boston’s first (36-15) and Brooklyn’s 4th (31-19).