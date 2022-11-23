Jazz forward Rudy Gay on NBA trade block

Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gay is now on the NBA trade block, per multiple sources. Through 12 games off the bench this season, the 17-year veteran is averaging 4.5 points and 3.4 rebounds.

Equally important, Gay is averaging career lows of 15.8 minutes per game, 36.2% shooting from the floor, and 26.5% from beyond the arc. His production in recent years has taken a nosedive.

“Sources said the Jazz have been searching to move Rudy Gay, who will almost assuredly pick up his $6.5 million player option for 2023-24,” reported Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.

Last August, Gay signed a three-year, $18.6 million contract with Utah. If Jazz executive Danny Ainge finds a trade partner for the UConn product, he cannot expect to receive much for a declining player.

Jazz now looking to trade Rudy Gay

In September, Lauri Markkanen was traded by the Cleveland Cavaliers, along with Ochai Agbaji, Collin Sexton, a 2025 first-round draft pick, a 2026 first-round draft pick, a 2027 first-round draft pick, a 2028 first-round draft pick, and a 2029 first-round draft pick to the Jazz for Donovan Mitchell.

“The Jazz’s interest in Hawks forward John Collins is real, league sources said, and would seem to indicate Utah is considering how to add to this winning unit rather than subtract from it,” added Fischer.

“Right now, the likelihood of Collins landing in Salt Lake City, though, seems low. Atlanta approached the Jazz about swapping Collins for Markkanen, sources said, which did not generate any traction.”

Would the Jazz consider trading away Mike Conley and/or Rudy Gay for Collins? Seventeen games into the 2022-23 season, Conley is averaging 10.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 7.9 assists, and 1.2 steals per game.

At the moment, the guard’s point average is his lowest since the 2008-09 season with the Memphis Grizzlies (10.9). Though, a trade package first has to entice Hawks G.M. Travis Schlenk.

Conley suffered a non-contact knee injury in Utah’s 118-113 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. He will miss the next two weeks. Gay has missed time due to a finger joint sprain as well.

During the offseason, NBA trade rumors surfaced that the Jazz would trade away Conley. But Atlanta might not be that team. The Hawks already made a bad trade during the offseason by giving the Sacramento King Kevin Huerter.

Not to mention, Collins’ trade value is also low. He’s averaging 12.6 points, 7.5 boards, 1.2 assists, and 1.3 blocks this season. Offensively, the forward has disappointed Hawks fans the last couple of seasons. Collins has not logged at least 20 points per game since the 2019-20 season.

To add to that, the Hawks forward is earning $23.5 million this season and will make $25.34 million next season. His contract alone has made it far more challenging for Atlanta to trade the Wake Forest product. Either way, he’s on the NBA trade block.