Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton hopes to stay healthy next season. Sexton, 24, made 15 starts in only 48 games played in the 2022-23 season. In December 2022, an MRI revealed a mild hamstring strain in his right leg, resulting in the 6-foot-1 guard missing seven straight games.

“I want to show that I’m back and healthy and 100 percent,” Collin Sexton told The Athletic. “Every year for me is important, so I don’t put too much pressure on myself from that standpoint. I’m my biggest critic, so I’m always going to have a lot of expectations for myself.

“I’ve been watching a lot of film this summer. I want to be able to try and take over the point guard role. I want to show them that I can run the show. I’m getting back into the groove of things. I think this season is going to be fun.”

The Jazz are a talented team with a talented roster. But how good they can be depends on Collin Sexton, writes @Tjonesonthenba. “I want to show them that I can run the show.” Can he run Utah’s offense, limit turnovers and defend?https://t.co/z1uQUOqfQ0 — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) August 29, 2023



Sexton’s lingering hamstring injury caused him to miss six more games from Jan. 3 through Jan. 14 as well. During the first quarter of Utah’s 117-111 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Feb. 15, 2023, Sexton suffered a left hamstring strain. Sexton went on to miss 21 of Utah’s final 22 regular-season games.

“When it comes to making the right plays, I know that I’m capable of doing it,” Sexton added. “I just have to go out and do it. … I think that we have a chance to be really good. We can be really good because we have a lot of talent.

“Everyone has to buy in for a common goal this season, and that’s to win. … If we win, everything takes care of itself. So that’s the way that we all have to look at things going into camp and into the season.”

In 48 appearances last season, Sexton averaged career lows of 14.3 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 23.9 minutes per game. Although he shot a career-best 50.6% from the floor, his averages of 4.9 field goals and 9.8 field goal attempts per game were also career lows.

However, Sexton had a few notable performances. The University of Alabama product scored a season-high 22 points in wins against the Los Angeles Clippers (Nov. 6, 2022) and Toronto Raptors (Feb. 10, 2023) and in a loss to the Timberwolves (Feb. 8).

I really just want a full season of healthy Collin Sexton before we make a decision on his future pic.twitter.com/8ntt9qvEYj — Jazz Lead (@JazzLead) July 18, 2023



In Utah’s 125-116 win over the Detroit Pistons on Nov. 23, 2022, the guard recorded 17 points and a career-high 12 assists in 36 minutes as a starter. He finished 7-of-12 (58.3%) from the field and drained a 3-pointer.

On Sept. 3, 2022, the guard inked a four-year, $72 million contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers as part of a sign-and-trade with the Utah Jazz. The Cavs sent Collin Sexton, Ochai Agbaji, Lauri Markkanen, and five first-round draft picks (2025-29) to Utah for Donovan Mitchell.

