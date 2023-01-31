Jerami Grant mulling four-year, $112 million deal with Trail Blazers

On Monday, Jerami Grant said the Portland Trail Blazers offered him a four-year, $112 million contract extension, but the nine-year veteran will probably wait until after the season to make a decision.

Grant is in his final season of a three-year, $60 million contract he signed with the Denver Nuggets as part of a sign-and-trade deal with the Detroit Pistons in 2020.

“I’m kind of focused on the season at hand right now,” Grant told Jason Quick of The Athletic. “Probably will wait until after the season and talk to [GM] Joe [Cronin]. Everything is good. I like it here. Really enjoying it. So yeah, we will discuss it when it’s time.”

Jerami Grant has until June 30 to accept Portland’s offer. If the former Piston declines his contract extension with the Trail Blazers, he will become a free agent on July 1, when Cronin could offer Grant a five-year, $233 million contract. Another NBA team could offer the Syracuse product as much as a four-year, $174 million deal, per The Athletic.

During this past offseason, Detroit traded Grant and Ismael Kamagate to the Trail Blazers for Gabriele Procida, a 2025 first-round draft pick, a 2025 second-round draft pick, and a 2026 second-rounder.

Through 48 starts this season, Grant is averaging 21.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists. Plus, he’s shooting 48.8% from the field and a career-best 42.2% beyond the arc.

Grant ranks 16th in 3-point percentage, eighth in minutes played (1,718), and 17th in minutes per game (35.8). For other in-depth statistics, the wing is averaging a career-high true shooting percentage of 61.4% and career-best player efficiency rating of 17.2.

On Nov. 25, in the Trail Blazers’ 132-129 win over the New York Knicks, Jerami Grant recorded a career-high 44 points in 41 minutes of action. He finished 10-of-20 (50%) shooting from the floor, 3-of-7 (42.9%) outside the arc, and 21-of-28 (75%) at the foul line.

Over halfway through the 2022-23 season, Portland is 24-26 and ranks 12th in the Western Conference standings. The Trail Blazers are 17-15 against their conference opponents as well.

Of course, they have not qualified for the playoffs since the 2020-21 season. Portland ranks 17th in scoring, averaging 114.1 points per game. Also, the team is allowing 113.7 points per contest, ranking 16th overall. Damian Lillard staying healthy is the key.