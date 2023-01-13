Joel Embiid joins the Top 5 of the MVP Ladder

After scoring more than 30 points in six of his last seven games, Joel Embiid is finally ranked in the Top 5 of the Kia MVP Ladder. The 76ers player finally makes the list after his 30th appearance of this season.

Just last night, he dropped 30 points for Philadelphia, but was not enough to stop a young Thunder squad (114-133) after the 76ers showed many flaws in their game. It seems at times the Top 5 MVP candidate is carrying his team by himself, and had plenty to say about the squad’s performance after the game.

But truth is Philadelphia does put in strong performances when needed, as they did last Tuesday, when the 76ers rocked the house against the Detroit Pistons with a more than impressive display from Embiid, having scored 36 points and 11 rebounds.

36 PTS | 11 REB | 2 BLK big performance from the big fella. vote @JoelEmbiid for NBA All-🌟: https://t.co/dy1hdG6pzF 🎥 presented by @palottery pic.twitter.com/4Qo3VVz83R — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) January 11, 2023

It’s crucial to mention that Embiid is the player who has participated in the fewest games in comparison to all the other candidates ranked among the current top five. The Philadelphia player has only appeared in 30 games so far, as all the others (except for Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 35 games) have competed in at least 38 contests. There is no doubt that injuries have played an important role in this year’s MVP Ladder, but even injured Kevin Durant has played for Brooklyn 39 games out of the team’s first 40.

The only other changes in the ranking are Luka Dončić’s return to the second position after he wowed his fans on Thursday night after the Maverick’s double-overtime road vicrtoy over the Lakers. Regardless of the Celtic’s current stunning 5-win streak, Jayson Tatum Falls back to No. 3. Boston’s star scored 20 points, 11 rebounds and 5 assists in his side’s dominating win against the Nets last night.

At the top of the staircase is still the current two-time MVP Nikola Jokic, who is making a strong case to demonstrate he is more than capable of winning the award for a third time in a row.

Here are this week’s Top 10 Kia Race to the MVP Ladder:

1. Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets (Last week’s ranking: No. 1)

2. Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks (Last week’s ranking: No. 3)

3. Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics (Last week’s ranking: No. 2)

4. Giannis Antetokoumpo, Milwaukee Bucks (Last week’s ranking: No. 5)

5. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers (Last week’s ranking: No. 6)

6. Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets (Last week’s ranking: No. 3)

7. Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies (Last week’s ranking: No. 7)

8. Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers (Last week’s ranking: tied for No. 7)

9. Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics (Last week’s ranking: No. 9)

10. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder (Last week’s ranking: unranked)

If you are looking to bet, here are the current odds as of January 13th according to BetOnline.ag:

1. Luka Dončić +200

2. Nikola Jokić +200

3. Jayson Tatum+500

4. Giannis Antetokoumpo +550

5. Kevin Durant +1400

6. Joel Embiid +1600

7. Ja Morant +2500

8. Donovan Mitchell +3500

9. Steph Curry +5000