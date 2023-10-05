Jrue Holiday’s ‘contagious’ work ethic reportedly added ‘electricity’ to the Boston training camp

Jrue Holiday‘s arrival to the Celtics training camp this week added fuel to an already ambitious roster and GM Brad Stevens couldn’t hide his excitement for what he saw in the gym this Wednesday. According to the Boston boss, there is new-found feel of competitiveness in the air and he believes the former Bucks star is the reason behind it.

“We made a thousand mistakes. But you could also see, like, there’s that thing that’s there,” he said this Wednesday at the player’s introductory conference. “There’s a togetherness. There’s an excitement. There’s a joy, a competitiveness. And I think he brings it as well as anybody around. I just think that’s contagious.”

It has been four days since the Celtics traded in for Holiday on Sunday from the Trail Blazers, where he’d been sent as part of the blockbuster package that took Damian Lillard to the Bucks.

First look at Jrue Holiday in Celtics gear 👀 (via @celtics) pic.twitter.com/s3uVt2JR2f — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 4, 2023

The 33-year-old hopped into the court to join his teammates to set a tone, one described as ‘electricity’ by club co-owner Steve Pagliuca. Celtics legend Paul Pierce was also in the stands and witnessed it himself.

“There was just an electricity in the gym today,” he expressed. “Paul Pierce turned to us and said he’s never seen an NBA practice in his whole entire career, that they went that hard, that fast for that long.”

The Boston franchise feels more than ready to hang another championship banner in the TD Garden, as it has been 15 years since the last time they conquered an NBA title. The Celtics, who are tied with the Lakers as the teams with most trophies, have made five appearances in the Eastern Conference Finals in the last seven years.

This summer, they’ve made plenty of roster moves to try and shake up the team and transform it into a winning formula. Stevens traded out guard Marcus Smart in exchange for Kristaps Porzingis, as well as let go Malcolm Brogdon and Robert Williams to bring in Holiday.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, now that the former Bucks star joins All-Stars Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum in Massachusetts, the Celtics are tied with Milwaukee as 19/5 favorites to earn the 2023/24 NBA title.

Holiday takes pride in representing the Boston fan base, which he considers to be from a “blue-collar town”

Jrue began his career in Philadelphia 14 seasons ago and then moved to New Orleans from 2014 to 2020. Once he became a Bucks player three years ago, he earned his first ever NBA title next to Giannis Antetokounmpo during that campaign.

The following season, Milwaukee lost in a seven-match series to the Celtics and Holiday vividly recalls the atmosphere in the TD Garden.

“The fans are literally insane, and I’m proud to be a part of that,” said Holiday, who grew up in Los Angeles as a Lakers fan. “I know a lot of my family’s probably hurt, but I know this is a blue-collar town. They love people that work hard and they put their heart into it. And that’s just the type of person that I am, is every time I step on to the court, I give them everything.”

Co-owner Wyc Grousbeck acknowledges that they’ve let go some important pieces of the Celtics roster, but guarantees they’ve brought in the best of the best.

“We’re adding everybody we can who will add character, commitment and extreme talent. We’re also, unfortunately, letting some of those guys go,” he said. “We’re doing absolutely everything we can. But if you’re in Celtics ownership, that’s what you do. Or you make way for somebody else.”