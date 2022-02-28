Kansas State vs Texas Tech Prediction, Preview, Odds and Free NCAA Picks

For tonight’s Big 12 Conference rematch, the unranked Kansas State Wildcats are preparing to play the No. 12 Texas Tech Red Raiders; NCAA picks are posted here. Continue reading for Wildcats vs Red Raiders preview content.

Can Nijel Pack and Kansas State win their second head-to-head contest against Texas Tech this season? Pack is averaging 17.8 points per game. In addition to the starting lineups, our top NCAA picks and betting trends are available below.

Wildcats vs Red Raiders Game Information

🏀 Teams: Kansas State Wildcats | Texas Tech Red Raiders

Kansas State Wildcats | Texas Tech Red Raiders 📊 Record: Wildcats (14-14, 15-12-1 ATS) | Red Raiders (22-7, 20-9 ATS)

Wildcats (14-14, 15-12-1 ATS) | Red Raiders (22-7, 20-9 ATS) 📅 Date: Monday, February 28, 2022

Monday, February 28, 2022 🕛 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 🏟 Venue: United Supermarkets Arena; Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena; Lubbock, Texas 🎲 NCAA Odds: Wildcats +12.5 (-115) | Red Raiders -12.5 (-105)

Wildcats vs Red Raiders NCAA Picks and Betting Odds

All Wildcats vs Red Raiders betting odds can be found at BetOnline

Wildcats vs Red Raiders Injuries

Kansas State Wildcats Injury Report

G Selton Miguel (out indefinitely) | G Maximus Edwards (out for the season)

Texas Tech Red Raiders Injury Report

F Daniel Batcho (questionable) | G Sardaar Calhoun (questionable) | G Ethan Duncan (out for the season)

RELATED: March Madness Bets Explained

Wildcats vs Red Raiders News and Preview | NCAA Picks

Heading into Monday night’s contest, the unranked Kansas State Wildcats are aiming to squash their three-game losing streak. The Wildcats have not won a since Valentine’s Day, when they defeated the West Virginia Mountaineers 78-73. This past Saturday, the team lost 74-73 versus the Iowa State Cyclones. Guard Nijel Pack led the Wildcats in scoring with 32 points.

Kansas State has won just four of its past 10 games. For a reminder, the total has gone over in four of the Wildcats’ last five road games. Factoring in this defeat, the team is now 4-6 away, 9-6 at home and 7-3 ATS on the road this season. NCAA picks are below.

Next, in the No. 12 Texas Tech Red Raiders’ 69-66 upset road loss against the TCU Horned Frogs, forward Bryson Williams scored a team-high 21 points in 33 minutes spent on the court. Guard Adonis Arms also amassed 15 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 33 minutes played.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Red Raiders have a 91.5% chance of winning.

Texas Tech has won seven of its previous 10 games played. This loss to the Horned Frogs put an end to their four-game win streak. The Red Raiders are 4-1 in their past five matchups versus Big 12 Conference opponents. They are 17-0 at home, 3-6 away and 14-3 ATS at home this season.

Concerning additional head-to-head matchups, in the last three meetings, the Red Raiders are 2-1 versus the Wildcats. On Jan. 15, Kansas State defeated them 62-51 on their home court. Kansas State vs Texas Tech picks are below.

Wildcats vs Red Raiders NCAA Betting Trends | NCAA Picks

Kansas State is 2-4 SU in its previous six contests.

The Wildcats are 6-1 ATS in their past seven matchups versus the Red Raiders.

And, the Wildcats are 1-4 SU in their last five matchups against the Red Raiders.

On the other side, Texas Tech is 10-2 ATS in the team’s previous 12 contests.

The total has gone over in four of the Red Raiders’ past five games versus the Wildcats.

Lastly, the Wildcats are 9-0 ATS in their last nine home contests.

Projected Kansas State Wildcats Starting Lineup

G Mark Smith | G Mike McGuirl | G Markquis Nowell | G Nijel Pack | C Davion Bradford

Projected Texas Tech Red Raiders Starting Lineup

G Davion Warren | G Terrence Shannon Jr. | G Adonis Arms | F Kevin Obanor | F Bryson Williams

Wildcats vs Red Raiders Prediction | Free NCAA Picks

Leading into this Big 12 Conference mismatch, Kansas State is 9-4 as a favorite, 5-10 as an underdog and 7-3 ATS away, while Texas Tech is 18-4 as a favorite, 4-3 as an underdog and 14-3 ATS at home. When playing at home, the Red Raiders are 7-0 in their past seven matchups versus the Wildcats. That is without a doubt the most convincing betting statistic.

Furthermore, the Wildcats are 6-14 in their prior 20 games played throughout the month of February. The Red Raiders are heavy 12.5-point favorites. Therefore, pick the Red Raiders to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 133.5. To learn more about basketball betting, feel free to check out our handicap betting guide. Other NCAA picks are on the main page.

All betting lines were retrieved from BetOnline. Click below to claim a free bet, if you’re a new customer.