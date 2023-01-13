Karl-Anthony Towns: ‘The great thing about being injured, it gives you a lot of time to think’

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns has missed 21 games so far this season due to a right calf strain, and the three-time All-Star believes this injury allowed him more time to reflect on his performances.

“You know, I’m feeling good. I’m definitely getting better every day,” said Towns. “It’s just a process. It’s a long process. Definitely was a significant injury. It was my first one I’ve ever had. Definitely beats the broken wrist and the dislocated wrist…”

According to a few NBA betting sites, Karl-Anthony Towns and the Timberwolves possess the 10th-lowest odds to win the championship. Sportsbooks are giving the Portland Trail Blazers and Sacramento Kings better odds to qualify for the playoffs.

Our .@theothermegryan was on the scene at Karl-Anthony Towns' coat drive and Towns spoke briefly about his recovery process from a right calf injury. No mention of a timetable yet. pic.twitter.com/V3VOtOBT7E — Chris Hine (@ChristopherHine) January 12, 2023

“It’s a different challenge,” added Karl-Anthony Towns. “I think if anyone’s kept track of my life, my life has always been full of challenges, and I’ve always come out on the other side winning. So, I expect nothing less. I can’t wait to be back playing for the Wolves, doing what I do best on another level.

“The great thing about being injured, it gives you a lot of time to think, and I’ve been able to kind of be a coach and be sitting back watching our team and seeing what I, where I can implement myself even more and do even things better than I did before I was injured.”

Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns has spent time reflecting on weaknesses while recovering from his calf injury

Through 21 starts this season, Towns is averaging 20.8 points, a career-low 8.2 rebounds, and a career-high 5.3 assists per game. He’s also shooting 50.5% from the field and a career-best 88.5% at the foul line.

On Nov. 16, in the Timberwolves’ 126-108 win over the Orlando Magic, the center recorded a season-high 30 points in 37 minutes of action. He finished 10-of-15 (66.7%) shooting from the floor and knocked down two 3-pointers.

Furthermore, Karl-Anthony Towns is not the only underperforming player with Minnesota. Despite Rudy Gobert logging 14.1 points and 12 boards per game, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year is still not playing well from a defensive standpoint.

Michael Grady is the best, great analysis of this Karl-Anthony Towns + Rudy Gobert interaction on the bench after Rudy’s missed layup pic.twitter.com/6BGx1ZkYxl — Timberwolves Clips (@WolvesClips) January 7, 2023

Gobert ranks 15th in blocks (48), 11th in blocks per game (1.3), 20th in defensive rating (109.6), and seventh in offensive rating (129.2). The 10-year veteran is arguably the second-best rebounder in the NBA. However, the Timberwolves center has lost a step defensively.

During this past offseason, Minnesota traded away five future first-round draft picks and vital role players to acquire Gobert. Halfway through the 2022-23 season, the former Utah Jazz star is disappointing Wolves fans. Maybe Karl-Anthony Towns can help turn his team around when he returns.