Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant moved up from No. 69 to No. 68 on the NBA’s all-time blocks after passing Sam Lacey in Tuesday night’s 114-106 victory against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Durant has made 1,161 blocks across his 16-year playing career. The five NBA players ahead of him are Chris Webber (1,200), Adonal Foyle (1,193), Bo Outlaw (1,193), LaMarcus Aldridge (1,187), and Elmore Smith (1,183).

Referring to a couple of NBA betting sites, Durant holds ninth-shortest odds to win MVP this season. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for Luka Doncic, Kawhi Leonard, and Jalen Brunson.

Tonight’s Stats📋 Booker: 32 PTS, 4 AST

Durant: 28 PTS, 10 REB, 2 BLK

Beal: 25 PTS, 10 REB, 3 STL

Nurkic: 10 PTS, 10 REB, 4 AST

Allen: 8 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST

Bol: 4 PTS, 6 REB, 1 BLK pic.twitter.com/D0ESwoJcSW — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) February 7, 2024



The 14-time All-Star ranks ninth among active players in blocks — trailing Brook Lopez (1,855), Serge Ibaka (1,759), Anthony Davis (1,642), Rudy Gobert (1,556), DeAndre Jordan (1,538), JaVale McGee (1,257), Al Horford (1,226), and Myles Turner (1,212).

Through 44 starts this season, Durant is averaging 28.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.3 blocks, and 37.1 minutes per game. Plus, he’s shooting 53.7% from the field and 45.5% outside the arc.

He ranks 16th in blocks this season with 56.

Phoenix Suns’ Kevin Durant recorded a season-high three blocks vs. Denver Nuggets, Charlotte Hornets

The 10-time All-NBA member notched a season-high three blocks in a 119-111 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Dec. 1 and in a 133-119 win versus the Charlotte Hornets on Dec. 29.

In the Suns’ win over Milwaukee, Durant ended his outing with 28 points, 10 rebounds, one assist, one steal, and two blocks in almost 40 minutes of action. He shot 11-of-21 (52.4%) shooting from the floor, 1-of-5 (20%) from 3-point range, and 5-of-7 (71.4%) at the foul line.

Devin Booker scored a team-high 32 points for Phoenix. The Suns led 79-73 going into the fourth quarter and never trailed again. Durant was fouled while throwing down an impressive dunk. The two-time MVP knocked down his free throw to put Phoenix ahead 93-80 with 8:51 left.

“He’s 7 feet tall, can shoot the ball. It’s a little bit unfair. A little bit jealous sometimes.” A smiling Bradley Beal when asked about Kevin Durant’s dunk over Giannis Antetokounmpo in #Suns win over #Bucks. “When he’s in attack mode and locked in, ain’t nothing you can do.” pic.twitter.com/2P2eiEr5LY — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) February 7, 2024



“They just forget me for a split-second, then I’m in the middle of the paint, and it’s on me to finish,” Durant said. “I’m glad I didn’t pull up for a floater or a mid-range.”

Durant drained five straight shots and added 14 points in the final frame. Phoenix shot only 8-of-28 (29%) from downtown against the Bucks.

Bradley Beal and Booker missed a number of games in the first half of the season. However, the Suns have gone 11-3 since Jan. 11. Phoenix hosts the Utah Jazz on Thursday night.