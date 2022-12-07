Following the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 116-102 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night, Kevin Love was asked where he believes LeBron James should rank as an NBA all-time great.

“He’s arguably top one or two greatest players of all time,” Love said of his former teammate. “Any time you get an opportunity to play against him, that’s always going to be special.”

#Cavs Kevin Love on Lebron James: "He's arguably top one or two greatest players of all time." He says playing Lebron at home will always be special. pic.twitter.com/dRIl6nj2u0 — Carly Mascitti (@carlymascitti) December 6, 2022

“I think last year, we got really caught up with him coming home because obviously the crowd is going to be into it,” added Kevin Love. “Akron and Cleveland, that’s their hometown hero, always will be.

“1A, 1B. I have seen it firsthand playing with him. I personally think he is one, but again, that’s up for debate for everybody.”

Through 17 starts this season, James is averaging 25.8 points, 9.1 rebounds, 6.4 assists, and 1.2 steals. Plus, he’s shooting 46.6% from the field and 33.1% beyond three-point range.

Furthermore, the 20-year veteran needs 887 points to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387) to become the NBA’s all-time scoring leader. James has 37,501 career points.

Last Friday, the soon to be 38-year-old passed Magic Johnson (10,141) for sixth place on the all-time assists list. The forward now has 10,154 career assists.

Now, anyone could argue that it comes down to championships, Finals MVPs, All-NBA selections, and other accolades. Does LeBron need to win a few more rings to overtake Michael Jordan?

While LeBron James currently has four MVPs, 18 All-NBA selections, four rings, and four Finals MVPs, quite a few Jordan fans want to see whether or not Bron can win more championships.

Needless to say, the one thing holding back a number of NBA fans from crowning LeBron as the all-time greatest basketball player is championships.

Kevin Love still thinks Bron is the greatest.

If James can retire with six or seven rings, that alone will convince hundreds of thousands of skeptics. One more ring? That’s likely. Two more championships? It’s possible. However, a seventh seems doubtful.

By the end of his playing career, LeBron James will retire holding most NBA records. It’s all a matter of whether one values records and MVPs over championships. If so, the Lakers superstar is already there.