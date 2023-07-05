On Wednesday, the Sacramento Kings unveiled their Statement Edition uniforms for the 2023-24 season. Two days ago, Sacramento revealed its Association Edition and Icon Edition uniforms.

The Kings new redesigned Association Edition, Icon Edition, and Statement Edition uniforms are back to appearing black with purple as an accent. The modernized “Kings” wordmark is more visible on the Association and Icon jerseys.

PAST MEETS FUTURE 🔥 Introducing our 2023-24 Statement uniform 🟣👑 pic.twitter.com/rTpin10iCI — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) July 5, 2023



“We are excited to unveil a new collection of uniforms that salutes the team’s origins while celebrating the organization’s future,” Kings president of business operations John Rinehart said in a news release Monday. “We believe our fans will appreciate the modernized Kings script and the return of the popular color scheme.”

On Monday, both the Icon and Association Edition uniforms were unveiled in a video featuring Kings superstars De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. The Icon and Association Edition uniforms are about “honoring the past while crafting new traditions that embrace a thrilling new era of Sacramento Kings basketball.”

Sacramento Kings reveal their Association, Icon, and Statement Edition uniforms for the 2023-24 season

What other reason did the Kings change the design? Instead of ignoring previous designs, the organization cared more about “drawing inspiration from [their] royal heritage and infusing the essence of the 1994 rebrand.”

Additionally, the 2023-24 season will be the team’s 79th season in franchise history and 40th season in Sacramento.

“The reintroduction of a modernized script wordmark, an iconic and timeless symbol intricately woven into the fabric of our franchise’s history, strengthens the bonds that bridge our proud past and thrilling future,” the Kings announced.

“This uniform refresh not only pays tribute to our roots but also ushers in an exciting new era of Sacramento Kings basketball.”

TRADITION REINVENTED 💫 Introducing the 2023-24 Icon and Association Edition Uniforms 🔥 Honoring the past while crafting new traditions that embrace a thrilling new era of Sacramento Kings basketball 👑 More Info 💻 https://t.co/zq156DO0wS pic.twitter.com/Sk9XDjhVYD — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) July 3, 2023



Furthermore, all three uniforms are now on display in the Grand Entrance of Golden 1 Center, where the California Classic summer league is being played. The Statement Edition uniforms were revealed on Wednesday, the second day of the event. Of course, the Miami Heat play the Kings at 10 p.m. ET tonight on ESPN.

“Light the Beam!” was the team’s rallying call in the 2022-23 season. The Kings finished 48-34 and third in the Western Conference standings, ending their 16-year playoff drought. After each Sacramento home win, a purple laser beam was lit in the sky outside Golden 1 Center.

Per The Sacramento Bee, the beam that emits from Golden 1 Center was made by a California-based company called Nu-Salt Laser. The multi-faceted laser light show company calls the product its “Laser Space Cannon.” Nu-Salt Laser has over 28 years of experience, according to the website.

