Kings vs Knicks Prediction, NBA Picks and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game

East meets West when the Sacramento Kings are welcomed to MSG to take on the New York Knicks. Both teams currently sit outside of the Play-In spots of their respective conferences. Let’s take a look at the top NBA picks and betting trends, as well as the starting lineups for tonight’s Kings vs Knicks game.

Kings vs Knicks Game Info

Sacramento Kings (18-33) vs. New York Knick (23-27)

Date: Monday, January 31, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Venue: Madison Square Garden — New York, NY

Kings vs Knicks NBA Picks and Betting Odds

All Kings vs Knicks NBA picks and betting odds can be found at BetOnline

Moneyline: SAC: (+165) | NYK: (-192)

Point Spread: SAC: +4.5 (-109) | NYK: -4.5 (-109)

Total: 214.5 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Sacramento Kings Injury Report

(PG) De’Aaron Fox (game time decision), (SF) Terence Davis (out), (PF) Marvin Bagley III (out)

New York Knicks Injury Report

(PG) Derrick Rose (out), (PF) Luke Samanic (game time decision), (C) Nerlens Noel (game time decision)

Kings vs Knicks News and Preview | NBA Picks

Both teams come into this game on a terrible run of form. Sacramento have lost the last 6 games they’ve played and have only won 3 of their last 14 games. New York on the other hand have lost 6 of their last 7 games, including a loss on Friday night against the NBA Champions, Milwaukee Bucks.

This is the Kings fifth and final game of the Eastern road trip. They have lost every game of the trip so far including a close fought game against Philadelphia where they lost by 2 points on Saturday night. Tyrese Halliburton had a game high 38 points in that one. Sacramento will be hoping for more from their bench in this one after the entire bench combined for only 16 points, 11 rebounds and 6 assists. Two players came off the bench and contributed nothing to the team.

2020 round 1 pick Tyrese Halliburton is having great season so far. He is averaging 14 points, 4 rebounds and 7 assists in 34 minutes of game time this season. He will be heavily relied on if the team’s leading scorer, De’Aaron Fox, does not manage to make the game. Fox is listed as a game time decision on the injury report and missed the game against the 76ers. Fox is averaging 21 points per game on 46% shooting.

The Knicks will be looking to get back to winning ways and this is the perfect opportunity for them. They lost a tough road game against Milwaukee on Friday night and will be relying on RJ Barrett to continue stepping up whilst Julius Randle’s struggles continue. Barrett is averaging 17.5 points along with 5.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 32 minutes of action per game.

Kings vs Knicks Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Sacramento’s last 6 games.

Sacramento are 0-6 SU in their last 6 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Sacramento’s last 6 games when playing on the road against New York.

New York are 7-2 ATS in their last 9 games at home.

The Knicks are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games against an opponent in the Western Conference conference.

New York are 6-13 SU in their last 19 games against an opponent in the Pacific Division division.

Projected Sacramento Kings Starting Lineup

(PG) Tyrese Haliburton, (SG) Davion Mitchell, (SF) Harrison Barnes, (PF) Maurice Harkless, (C) Sichuan Holmes

Projected New York Knicks Starting Lineup

(PG) Kemba Walker, (SG) Evan Fournier, (SF) RJ Barrett, (PF) Julius Randle, (C) Mitch Robinson

Kings vs Knicks Prediction | NBA Picks

The ESPN Matchup Predictor gives the New York Knicks a 70.6% chance of a victory in tonights matchup. It’s a fair assumption. The Knicks will have a boisterous home crowd on their side and despite being in bad form, are still in better form than the Kings.

The Kings are potentially without star man De’Aaron Fox which will certainly make this game a lot harder for Sacramento. This is also the final game of a gruelling road trip that has seen them come up against Milwaukee, Boston, Atlanta and Philadelphia so far. It’s safe to say they’ll be glad to get back to California and play at home.

Pick: UNDER 214.5

All betting lines were retrieved from BetOnline. Click below to claim a free bet, if you’re a new customer.