Klay Thompson Return Expected Sunday Against Cavaliers

We have been waiting for the Klay Thompson return for quite some time. In fact, this Sunday would mark 941 days since he last played in an NBA game. However, the wait is finally expected to come to an end, as reports believe Thompson will play for the Golden State Warriors on Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Klay Thompson is finally expected to be back this Sunday. 👀 pic.twitter.com/FaZGAtUJEq — theScore (@theScore) January 8, 2022

Klay Thompson Injury

With 941 games out of basketball, it’s obvious the Klay Thompson injury rehab has been intense.

Thompson tore his left ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals. Missing the entire next season, he brought his knee back to full strength. In November 2020, there was a pickup game that resulted in another Klay Thompson injury. This time, he tore his Achilles tendon, which caused him to miss yet another season of basketball.

Now, after another long rehab, Thompson appears ready to re-join the Warriors lineup. He has been practicing without restraints since mid-November, and he recently participated in a full-speed practice with his team. Clearly, they believe he looked and felt good enough because the Klay Thompson return is scheduled for tomorrow.

#OTD 3 years ago, @KlayThompson dropped 43 points with just 4 dribbles. He could make his return tomorrow 👀pic.twitter.com/TiKobrQcCK — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 8, 2022

What to Expect From the Klay Thompson Return

Now, we shouldn’t expect Klay Thompson to return and immediately play 40 minutes. Rather, he is expected to play 15-20 minutes. Thompson will also sit one leg of back-to-backs for quite some time in order to not push his boundaries.

Still, Thompson should be in the starting lineup right away, moving Gary Payton II to the bench. He will bring his tough perimeter defense and strong three-point shooting to the lineup that has been missed since his initial injury.

The Golden State Warriors currently rank second in the Western Conference with a 29-9 record. Now, they return a five-time All-Star to their rotation. The Klay Thompson return is going to be electric, and it could be your last time getting the Warriors at +350 odds to win the NBA Finals.

NBA odds were retrieved from BetOnline. Click below to claim a free bet, if you’re a new customer.