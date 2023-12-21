On Wednesday, the New York Knicks applied for a Disabled Player Exception worth $7.8 million for Mitchell’s Robinson’s potential season-ending injury. Robinson, 25, underwent surgery on his left ankle last week and was initially expected to miss 8-10 weeks.

However, the 7-foot center will likely miss the remainder of the 2023-24 season. Robinson suffered his ankle injury in the Knicks’ 133-123 loss to the Boston Celtics on Dec. 8. The six-year veteran then underwent a procedure at New York’s Hospital for Special Surgery.

The New York Knicks have applied to the NBA for a Disabled Player Exception worth $7.8 million as the franchise projects center Mitchell Robinson will miss the rest of the season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Major development as Robinson had ankle surgery last week. pic.twitter.com/8EvjWfI9qA — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 21, 2023



If the NBA grants the Knicks their $7.8 million, this will allow at least some flexibility for the Eastern Conference contender to add a big man to replace Robinson on the roster.

At $7.8 million, the DPE is half of what Robinson is making this year. The Western Kentucky product is making $15.68 million this season. This is part of the four-year, $60 million deal he signed with New York in July 2022.

Additionally, the Knicks are hard-capped by the Donte DiVincenzo signing and can spend no more than $10 million. Although serviceable bigs are a dime a dozen, it will be difficult for New York to find one as dominant as Robinson.

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson is likely out for the season, big man Jericho Sims out 1-2 weeks

Prior to his injury, Robinson was averaging 6.2 points and 1.3 blocks, along with career highs of 10.3 rebounds, 1.5 steals, and 29.2 minutes per game in 21 starts this season. Though, he was also shooting career lows of 59.2% from the floor and 36.8% at the foul line.

In New York’s 111-97 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Nov. 6, the Florida native recorded a season-high 13 points, 15 boards, and four steals in 35 minutes of action.

Following a 126-120 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Oct. 27, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau praised Robinson. “I think to his teammates, the people in our organization, there’s a great appreciation because oftentimes, there’s not really a stat for that, and it’s so vital to the team,” he said.

Mitchell Robinson is the 1st player in NBA History to record 100+ Offensive Rebounds in less than 25 games played in a single NBA Season. He had 113 Offensive Rebounds in 21 games. pic.twitter.com/bTFb4hiNpX — KnicksMuse (@KnicksMuse) December 21, 2023

“That’s what make everything go. So the rim protection, and then offensively the screening, and then rolling to the rim, force the defense to collapse. That’s unselfishness. … So I know his teammates appreciate him, and certainly the coaches and our entire organization, front office. He has great value.”

At one point this season, Robinson led the NBA in offensive rebounds (112), and he ranked ninth in total rebounds (216). Not to mention, he was 11th in steals (32), ninth in blocks (109), 20th in offensive rating (127.6), and 16th in defensive rating (108.1).

After his injury, the Knicks reached a nonguaranteed deal with veteran center Taj Gibson. Even then, big man Jericho Sims injured himself during the first half of Monday’s 114-109 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Sims, 25, is expected to miss one to two weeks due to a right ankle sprain, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Isaiah Hartenstein replaced him and finished with nine points and a career-high 17 rebounds in almost 39 minutes against L.A.