New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein recorded 10 points, a career-high 20 rebounds, and five blocks in Wednesday night’s 116-100 win over the Chicago Bulls. The last Knicks players to post this same stat line or better were Marcus Camby (2002), Patrick Ewing (12 times from 1988 to 1997), and John Gianelli (1976).

At 27 years old, Camby posted 21 points, 22 rebounds, two steals, and six blocks in New York’s 90-79 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Jan. 7, 2002. At age 25, Ewing notched 13 points, 21 boards, and six blocks in the Knicks’ 110-96 victory against the Philadelphia 76ers on Jan. 16, 1988.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Knicks hold 16th-ranked odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for Philadelphia, Miami Heat, and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Players with 10 PTS, 20 REBS, 5 BLKS in a game in Knicks history: – Isaiah Hartenstein (TONIGHT)

– Marcus Camby (2002)

– John Gianelli (1976)

– Patrick Ewing (12x between 1988 & 1997) h/t: @Stathead pic.twitter.com/t7l5oLxIQg — Andrew Claudio (@AndrewJClaudio_) January 4, 2024



“Everyone in this league was always a scorer at one time, and I know I can score if I need to,” Hartenstein said. “But, at the end of the day, I just do what the team needs. I always believed in myself and could play this role. I just go out there and play with confidence.”

Jalen Brunson added 31 points and 11 assists. New York outscored the Bulls 30-22 in the fourth quarter. “We started making simple plays,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. “And when we do that, we’re pretty good offensively.”

New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein recorded a career-high 20 rebounds against Chicago Bulls

Following the win, Hartenstein was asked what he’s learned in stepping in for Mitchell Robinson. “That I can play this role,” he replied. “I’ve always had the confidence that I could play, but I was never really in that situation. Before I finished games, but now, I’m consistently playing 30-plus minutes.”

Hartenstein, 25, has made eight starts in 34 games this season. The 7-footer is averaging 6.3 points, a career-high 7.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, a career-best 1.1 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game.

Isaiah Hartenstein was asked what he’s learned in stepping in for Mitchell Robinson: “That I can play this role. I’ve always had the confidence that I could play but I was never really in that situation. Before I finished games but now I’m consistently playing 30+ minutes” pic.twitter.com/7hfNf77k8a — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) January 4, 2024



The Oregon native is also shooting 58.9% from the floor, 33.3% from 3-point range, and 68.7% at the foul line.

Hartenstein ranks seventh in offensive rebounds (109) this season, seventh in offensive rating (132.6), 20th in defensive rating (111), second in offensive rebound percentage (15.3%), 19th in steal percentage (2.1%), and 20th in block percentage (3.7%).