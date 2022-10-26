Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson wants to earn his $60 million contract

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson re-signed with the team on a four-year, $60 million contract in July. On Tuesday, following the Knicks’ 115-102 win over the Orlando Magic, the 24-year-old explained his goal.

“Most people yell out, ‘When you get paid, you don’t want to work no more.’ That’s the opposite of me. Even though I done got me a little bag, I want more. I’m hungry.”

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Knicks have the 20th-best odds to win the championship in 2023. Will New York return to the postseason? Some sportsbooks are anticipating another playoff appearance.

“Well, since now I got paid a little bit, now it’s like my energy says I go to show why I got paid,” continued Robinson. “So, that’s why I’m big focus there and still hungry for more.”

During the offseason, Knicks G.M. Scott Perry offered Robinson his multi-year deal after averaging 8.5 points and a career-high 8.6 rebounds in 72 appearances of the 2021-22 season.

Knicks center Mitchell Robinson wants to live up to his four-year, $60 million contract

On January 12, 2022, in the Knicks’ 108-85 win over the Dallas Mavericks, the center scored a season-high 19 points in 26 minutes of action. In addition to finishing with 10 rebounds and 2 blocks, he shot 9-of-10 (90%) from the field.

RJ Barrett and Jalen Brunson also signed large contracts with the Knicks this past offseason. In September, Barrett inked a four-year, $107 million contract extension with the team.

Of course, Brunson also signed a four-year, $104 million. All three Knicks teammates are aiming to earn their contracts over the next few seasons. After various offseason moves, playing well should be their top priority.

Robinson insinuated that some NBA players stop playing at a high level after they get paid. One perfect example is Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook.

Through three games to start the season, the nine-time All-Star is averaging 10.3 points, 6.7 boards, 4.3 assists, and 2 steals. Westbrook disappointed fans last season, and nothing much has changed to begin the 2022-23 season.

He’s shooting 11-of-38 (28.9%) from the field and 1-of-12 (8.3%) from beyond the arc. During the offseason, Westbrook exercised his $47,063,478 player option.

Furthermore, Robinson is off to an exceptional start this season. Through three games, the Knicks center is logging 8.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game. Plus, he’s shooting a career-high 84.6% from the floor.