Kyle Kuzma on remaining with Wizards: ‘It’s all about my growth’

Kyle Kuzma sees himself in a Washington Wizards uniform next season as long as he continues to see growth and improvement. Halfway through the 2022-23 season, the sixth-year forward is averaging career-high numbers.

“Yeah, 100%, for sure,” Kuzma said when asked whether or not he plans to remain with Washington. “For me, it’s all about my growth and how I can improve. That’s the thing I’m always chasing — trying to get better. That’s the main, important thing.”

According to a few NBA betting sites, Kyle Kuzma and the Wizards have the seventh-lowest odds to win the championship. Some sportsbooks are giving the Indiana Pacers and Chicago Bulls odds of qualifying for the playoffs.

Per @TheSteinLine, the #Wizards may be willing to pay up to re-sign Kyle Kuzma this summer, when he will become an unrestricted free agent and likely command more than 25 million a year. Kuzma is enjoying a breakout year in DC, with averages of 22/7/4 a game. pic.twitter.com/qgA6rOFzPm — Wizards District (@WizardsD1strict) January 16, 2023

Through 43 starts this season, Kyle Kuzma is averaging career highs of 21.6 points and 3.9 assists per game. In addition to logging 7.5 rebounds per contest, the wing is shooting a career-best 45.7% from the floor and 33.9% beyond the arc.

In the Wizards’ 127-118 loss against the Golden State Warriors on Monday, the forward closed out his outing with 16 points, 11 boards, five assists, and one steal in 41 minutes played. Kuzma addressed his frustration with an overturned and-1 after the matchup.

Since Kyle Kuzma is playing at a high level on a struggling team, will the Wizards forward test the open market during the offseason?

“If you call it on one person, you can’t just give a foul to somebody else,” mentioned the Utah product. “When I go up and talk to [the ref], you’re telling me, sorry you’re not answering me. That doesn’t make sense, let’s have a conversation.”

Golden State outscored Washington 34-25 in the fourth quarter. The Wizards forward had a disappointing afternoon offensively. Kyle Kuzma finished 5-of-20 (25%) shooting from the field, 4-of-12 (33.3%) outside the arc, and 2-of-4 (50%) at the foul line.

Kyle Kuzma frustrated by overturned and-1 late in Wizards-Warriors "If you call it on one person, you can't just give a foul to somebody else. When I go up and talk to [ref], you're telling me, sorry you're not answering me. That doesn't make sense, let's have a conversation." pic.twitter.com/OHmRGqS6S6 — Hoop District (@Hoop_District) January 17, 2023

Last Friday, in Washington’s 112-108 loss versus the New York Knicks, the 27-year-old recorded a season-high 40 points in 41 minutes. While also posting seven boards and seven assists, he shot 14-of-27 (51.9%) from the floor and made four 3-pointers.

Kyle Kuzma knocked down a go-ahead 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter of a 100-97 road win over the Chicago Bulls last Wednesday. The Wizards played without their two leading scorers in Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis.

Considering Kuzma is having the best season of his NBA career, will he test the open market this offseason? Multiple sportsbooks are expecting the wing to consider all of his options. He has a $13 million player option for next season. Washington has not made the playoffs since the 2020-21 season, so he might choose to play for another team.