Kyrie Irving first Nets player with 30 points, five assists in five straight games in NBA season

Kyrie Irving is the first Brooklyn Nets player with 30 points and five assists in five straight games in a single NBA season. The eight-time All-Star is the first Net with such a streak since Stephon Marbury accomplished the same feat while playing for the New Jersey Nets from April 30 to Nov. 2, 1999.

Irving set this record in Brooklyn’s 130-122 loss against the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night. The 12-year veteran ended his outing with 40 points, five rebounds, six assists, two steals, and two blocks in 39 minutes of action. Plus, he shot 14-of-27 (51.9%) from the floor and 6-of-12 (50%) outside the arc.

Kyrie Irving is the fourth player in Nets NBA history to register 30+ points in five straight games, joining Kevin Durant, Stephon Marbury and John Williamson. The five straight games is the longest streak of 30-point games in the franchise's NBA history. — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) January 27, 2023

Additionally, Kyrie Irving joined Marbury, John Williamson, and Kevin Durant as the only Nets players to record 30-plus points in five consecutive games in franchise history. Durant logged 30 or more points in five straight contests from Dec. 10 to Dec. 30, 2021.

However, Brooklyn’s loss overshadowed Irving’s historical night. Detroit outscored the Nets 43-31 on 65% shooting in the third quarter. Saddiq Bey led the Pistons in scoring with 25 points. It was Detroit’s first win in Brooklyn since April 1, 2018. Brooklyn has now lost back-to-back games. The Nets are 4-6 in their last 10 contests.

“They have a tendency to come out in the third quarter and try to win that,” the Nets guard said afterwards. “We came out and we were flat. When you do that and you are reacting to everything, every possession, it makes it difficult.”

Moreover, Kyrie Irving logged 30-plus points in five straight games with the Celtics in March 2019. Through 37 starts this season, the Nets guard is averaging 27.2 points, 5.1 boards, 5.2 assists, and 1.0 steal per game. He’s also shooting 48.8% from the field and 37.6% from 3-point range.

"I'm just grateful for the people at home. I would not be here without y'all. Y’all voted me in, and I'm ready to give a show." Kyrie Irving showing love to the fans after being named an All-Star starter 🫶 (via @erikslater_) pic.twitter.com/fjVBbmAZtc — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 27, 2023

In other news, Kyrie Irving was named starter for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game on Friday. “I’m just grateful for the people at home. I would not be here without y’all. Y’all voted me in, and I’m ready to give a show,” the 30-year-old said.

Last Friday, Brooklyn’s 117-106 win versus the Utah Jazz, the 2016 NBA champ scored a season-high 48 points in 39 minutes played. Along with amassing 11 rebounds, six assists, and four steals, Irving 18-of-29 (62.1%) from the floor and 8-of-15 (53.3%) beyond the arc.