Kyrie Irving has made 111 appearances with Nets, missed 128 games

Kyrie Irving has appeared in 111 games with the Brooklyn Nets. However, he has also missed a total of 128 games. During the 2020-21 season, the seven-time All-Star played in 54 of the 72 games with the team.

The guard has missed quite a few games throughout his 12-year NBA career. Including the 2021-22 season and not counting this season, Irving has missed 314 career games out of 1,036 contests.

Kyrie Nets career: 111 games played

Kyrie Irving has not played at least 70 games since his 2016-17 season with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The 30-year-old played two seasons and appeared in 127 regular season games with the Boston Celtics.

So essentially, Irving was more dependable with the Celtics than he is currently in Brooklyn. And Celtics fans were not fond of the guard. During the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, he flipped off Boston fans at TD Garden.

Kyrie Irving has made 111 starts with Nets, missed a total of 314 games over the course of his 12-year career

Furthermore, the former Cavalier only appeared in 29 games with the Nets last season. After refusing the COVID-19 vaccine, the guard was ineligible to participate in home games at Barclays Center until March.

Refusing a vaccine is one thing but posting a link on social media to a documentary containing anti-Semitic content and then not giving a genuine, heartfelt apology afterwards is something entirely different.

Several NBA analysts and Hall of Famers believe the guard’s career is coming to an end soon. His trade value is at an all-time low. On Thursday, the Nets suspended Irving at least five games without pay for his actions.

Kyrie Irving apologies on IG: “To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize.” pic.twitter.com/9RrqpDAVzD — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) November 4, 2022

According to ESPN NBA front office insider Bobby Marks, the suspension will cost Kyrie Irving $251,747 per game. Because it is a team-issued fine, there is no luxury tax credit.

On Instagram, Irving released this statement: “While doing research on YHWH, I posted a Documentary that contained some false anti-Semitic statements, narratives, and language that were untrue and offensive to the Jewish Race/Religion, and I take full accountability and responsibility for my actions.

I am grateful to have a big platform to share knowledge and I want to move forward by having an open dialogue to learn more and grow from this.”

Will Kyrie Irving finish the 2022-23 season under new head coach Ime Udoka? During the offseason, the guard exercised his $36,934,550 player option for this season with the team.

At this point of his NBA career, the guard will likely never play a full season.