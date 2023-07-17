Los Angeles Lakers legend James Worthy believes LeBron James should receive a statue made in his honor outside Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The three-time NBA champ thinks James has accomplished enough throughout his 20-year playing career.

Although, this assumes that James plans to spend a couple more seasons in a Los Angeles uniform. “It depends on what he does here out,” Worthy told TMZ Sports at the Teqball USA Pre-ESPY party. “Personally — and I think he’d agree — he hasn’t been here long enough.”

Referring to a few NBA betting sites, the Los Angeles Lakers hold seventh-shortest odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Check out which sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, and Golden State Warriors.

“But I think his overall greatness, when you have a player like LeBron, who breaks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s [all-time scoring] record in Los Angeles, does it as a Laker, then wins a championship as a Laker, you can’t argue that he could get a statue in Los Angeles.”

How about a statue outside the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Rocket Mortage FieldHouse and the Miami Heat’s Kaseya Center? “And he could get one in Cleveland as well,” Worthy added. “So, I don’t know about Miami, but bringing one to Cleveland and Los Angeles, it’s doable, in my opinion.”

Los Angeles Lakers legend James Worthy believes LeBron James has earned himself a statue outside Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles

LeBron James helped the Lakers win their 17th championship in franchise history in the 2020 NBA Finals against Miami. The four-time MVP will join some elite company in the future if the organization decides to grant him a statue.

There are currently six Lakers statues outside the arena — including Magic Johnson, Abdul-Jabbar, Elgin Baylor, Jerry West, Shaquille O’Neal, and broadcaster Chick Hearn.

At the 2023 ESPYS, James won the award for Best Record-Breaking Performance for breaking Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record. The Lakers forward made 55 appearances in the 2022-23 season.

James Worthy on LeBron “get[ting] a statue in Los Angeles”👇 “I think his overall greatness — when you have a player like LeBron James who breaks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record in Los Angeles as a Laker, then wins a championship as a Laker, you can’t argue that he could get a… pic.twitter.com/VQkqqMUa9m — 🎗NBA•Fan🎗 (@Klutch_23) July 17, 2023



The six-time All-Defensive member averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists, and 35.5 minutes per game while shooting 50% from the field and 32.1% beyond the arc.

When James returns for the 2023-24 season, the 19-time All-Star will become the sixth player in NBA history to play in his 21st season or beyond — joining Robert Parish, Kevin Willis, Kevin Garnett, Dirk Nowitzki, and Vince Carter, who has the all-time record with 22.

The future Hall of Famer turns 39 this December. James could become the first player in NBA history to receive a 20th All-Star selection and become a 20-time All-NBA member next season.

While a number of Lakers fans agree with James Worthy, perhaps LeBron needs to win another championship for the City of Angels. After all, Kobe Bryant won five NBA championships and two Finals MVPs with Los Angeles, and he has yet to be honored with a statue.

NBA Betting Content You May Like