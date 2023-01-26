Lakers’ Lonnie Walker IV Taking The Next Step In Returning Back To The Court

One area the Lakers have been lacking this season is the guard position. They have plenty of forwards as they recently just traded away Kendrick Nunn for Rui Hachimura. Good news for the Lakers is that Anthony Davis made his return and the Lakers got a win. Additionally, the Lakers were told that Lonnie Walker IV is working his way back to getting on the court.

In a teams that lacks scoring from deep consistently, getting Walker IV back will be a nice addition. In his 32 games played with the Lakers this season Walker IV is averaging 38 percent from deep and is taking (5.4) three pointers per game.

He’s started in all 32 games he’s played in this season and it’s clear the Lakers value his shooting with the way their roster is built. California Sports Betting sites have the Lakers at (+2000) to win the Finals this season.

Got the win, Lakers fam. pic.twitter.com/Hqo5CbjtGV — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 26, 2023

Lonnie Walker IV could be returning to the Lakers very soon

Walker IV has missed the last 14 games in a row and has not played since 12/28 vs the Miami Heat. The Lakers announced today that he’ll be getting in some extra reps with the South Bay Lakers. He’ll join the G League affiliate for a practice today and then will rejoin the Lakers after that.

Both Walker IV and Austin Reaves have been out for the Lakers and reports today said that they will both be reassessed on Friday. Starting tomorrow, the Lakers have a five-game road trip ahead and that’s likely when we’ll see a return form both. Walker IV almost did play last night vs his former team, but was ruled out shortly before.

He’s been out with tendinitis in his left knee and will look to get back on track when he returns. Walker IV was enjoying a career -best (14.7) per game and career-best field goal percentage at 46.