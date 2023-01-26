Main Page
Lakers’ Lonnie Walker IV Taking The Next Step In Returning Back To The Court
One area the Lakers have been lacking this season is the guard position. They have plenty of forwards as they recently just traded away Kendrick Nunn for Rui Hachimura. Good news for the Lakers is that Anthony Davis made his return and the Lakers got a win. Additionally, the Lakers were told that Lonnie Walker IV is working his way back to getting on the court.
In a teams that lacks scoring from deep consistently, getting Walker IV back will be a nice addition. In his 32 games played with the Lakers this season Walker IV is averaging 38 percent from deep and is taking (5.4) three pointers per game.
He’s started in all 32 games he’s played in this season and it’s clear the Lakers value his shooting with the way their roster is built. California Sports Betting sites have the Lakers at (+2000) to win the Finals this season.
Got the win, Lakers fam. pic.twitter.com/Hqo5CbjtGV
— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 26, 2023
Lonnie Walker IV could be returning to the Lakers very soon
Walker IV has missed the last 14 games in a row and has not played since 12/28 vs the Miami Heat. The Lakers announced today that he’ll be getting in some extra reps with the South Bay Lakers. He’ll join the G League affiliate for a practice today and then will rejoin the Lakers after that.
Both Walker IV and Austin Reaves have been out for the Lakers and reports today said that they will both be reassessed on Friday. Starting tomorrow, the Lakers have a five-game road trip ahead and that’s likely when we’ll see a return form both. Walker IV almost did play last night vs his former team, but was ruled out shortly before.
He’s been out with tendinitis in his left knee and will look to get back on track when he returns. Walker IV was enjoying a career -best (14.7) per game and career-best field goal percentage at 46.
- Danilo Gallinari on returning this season: ‘My mindset is there is definitely a chance’
- Lakers’ Lonnie Walker IV Taking The Next Step In Returning Back To The Court
- Top 10 Plays From Wednesday Night As Jordan Poole’s Layup Wins The Game For Golden State
- Pistons’ Cory Joseph (back) out, Isaiah Stewart (shoulder) questionable vs. Nets
- Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic expected to be back and stable for Saturday’s game vs. 76ers
-
Legal 1 week ago
Texas could push for legalized casino and sports betting in 2023
-
NBA 1 day ago
Exclusive Ronny Turiaf Interview: Wembanyama is “1 of 1”, Gonzaga has what it takes to win the national title, France can compete with USA Basketball
-
NBA 2 days ago
Exclusive Darren Till interview: I’d say YES to a YT boxing fight; I was stabbed, dying when a nightclub security brought me back to life; I need to work on my aggression to start winning again
-
Headlines 2 weeks ago
Nikola Jokic adds to MVP case with game-winner over Magic