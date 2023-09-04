Home » news » Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Marries Actor Comedian Jay Mohr

Main Page

Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Marries Actor, Comedian Jay Mohr

James Foglio profile picture
LinkedIn
Sports Editor
Updated 2 mins ago on • 3 min read
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Los Angeles Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Marries Actor, Comedian Jay Mohr
Instagram @jeaniebuss

Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, 61, tied the knot with stand-up comedian, actor, and radio host Jay Mohr, 53, on Sunday in Malibu, California. The couple married in a small ceremony on a Malibu beach in front of 20 friends and family members.

There were not any NBA players or executives in attendance, according to TMZ Sports. The couple reportedly began dating in 2017, one year after she separated from then-fiancé Phil Jackson, an 11-time NBA championship coach with the Chicago Bulls (1989-98) and Lakers (1999-04, 2005-11).

The Lakers owner was also married to volleyball player Steve Timmons from 1990 to 1993.

Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Marries Actor, Comedian Jay Mohr

TMZ Sports

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jeanie Buss (@jeaniebuss)


Buss first revealed on X, formerly Twitter, that she was in a relationship with Mohr in September 2021. In an Instagram post, the Lakers owner wrote:

“Happiness. Love. Joy. That’s what you have given me on my birthday and every day in between. This picture taken at our friend’s wedding in June tells the story, our story. I guess a girl can have it all. I love you @jaymohr37.”

Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss married actor, comedian, and radio host Jay Mohr in Malibu on Sunday

On Dec. 21, 2022, Buss and Mohr publicly announced their engagement.

Additionally, Buss has served as Lakers president since the 2013-14 season. She became the first female governor of an NBA championship-winning team when the Lakers won the 2020 NBA Finals.

As for Mohr’s acting career, he played sports agent Bob Sugar in Jerry Maguire (1996) and Nick in Picture Perfect (1997). The New Jersey native also appeared in Small Soldiers (1998), 200 Cigarettes (1999), Even Money (2006), and The Incredible Burt Wonderstone (2013).

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jay Mohr (@jaymohr37)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jay Mohr (@jaymohr37)

Furthermore, Mohr has starred in various television shows, such as Action (1999-00), Saturday Night Live (1993-95), Family Guy (2000-05), Ghost Whisperer (2006-08), and Law & Order: Criminal Intent (2011).

He also hosted sports shows on TV and radio (e.g., The Jim Rome Show, Fox Sports Radio, CBS Sports Radio).

Mohr has been married twice — to former model Nicole Chamberlain from 1998 to 2004 and actress Nikki Cox from 2006 to 2018. He has two sons, one from each marriage.

NBA Betting Content You May Like

James Foglio profile picture

James is a Basketball Insiders contributor. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at Southern New Hampshire University. James enjoys watching sports and helping gamblers win money.

Trending Now