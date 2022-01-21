Lakers vs Magic Prediction, NBA Picks and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game

In tonight’s interconference rematch, the Los Angeles Lakers (22-23, 18-27 ATS) are playing the Orlando Magic (8-38, 20-26 ATS); NBA picks are available here. Will the Magic earn their first win versus the Lakers since Jan. 15, 2020? Along with the starting lineups, our top NBA picks and betting trends are featured below.

Lakers vs Magic Game Information

Date: Friday, January 21, 2022

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Amway Center; Orlando, Florida

Lakers vs Magic NBA Picks and Betting Odds

Point spread: Lakers -5 (-104) | Magic +5 (-116)

Best moneyline: Lakers -195 | Magic +170

Over/Under: 219.5 (-110)

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report

C Anthony Davis (out indefinitely) | PG Kendrick Nunn (out indefinitely) | PF Sekou Doumbouya (out indefinitely)

Orlando Magic Injury Report

SG E’Twaun Moore (out indefinitely) | SG Terrance Ross (probable) | SG Michael Carter-Williams (out indefinitely) | PF Jonathan Isaac (out indefinitely) | PG Markelle Fultz (out indefinitely) | C Wendell Carter Jr. (probable) | SG R.J. Hampton

Lakers vs Magic News and Preview | NBA Picks

Moreover, in the Lakers’ 111-104 home loss versus the Pacers on Wednesday, forward LeBron James added another double-double to his career total, amassing 30 points, 12 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 37 minutes of action. Talen Horton-Tucker ended his performance with 20 points, 2.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists in 25 minutes played. Los Angeles has now won five of its past 10 games this season. The Lakers are 7-11 away, 15-12 at home and 8-10 ATS on the road.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, in the Magic’s 123-110 road loss against the 76ers, center Mohamed Bamba scored a team-high 32 points in 30 minutes spent on the court. Chuma Okeke contributed 18 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 21 minutes played as well. While the Magic defeated the Hornets on Jan. 14, that was their only win over the last 10 games. Orlando is now 2-16 at home, 6-22 away and 4-14 ATS at home this season.

In addition to the information posted above, in the past three head-to-head meetings, the Lakers are a perfect 3-0 against the Magic. On Dec. 12, 2021, the first meeting during this regular season, Los Angeles won 106-94 at Staples Center. The Magic have not defeated them since Jan. 15, 2020, when they won 119-118 at Staples Center.

Furthermore, regarding the current vote count for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, Lakers forward LeBron James overtook Nuggets center Nikola Jokic for the top spot on the Western Conference frontcourt list. The soon-to-be 18-time All-Star has a total of 6,827,449 votes. While this is just a popularity contest, in 33 games played this season, James has averaged 28.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game. He is also shooting 51.7% from the field. That’s not bad for a 37-year-old.

* @KingJames has moved into first overall after the latest All-Star returns with 6,826,449 votes: pic.twitter.com/HKVFw3OLJo — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) January 20, 2022

Lakers vs Magic NBA Betting Trends | NBA Picks

Los Angeles is 1-4 ATS in its past five games.

The total has gone over in five of the Lakers’ previous seven contests.

Not to mention, they are 3-9 SU in their last 12 meetings versus the Magic.

As for the Magic, they are 1-13 SU in their past 14 contests played.

Plus, the total has gone under in 12 of Orlando’s previous 16 games against Los Angeles.

The Magic are 1-6 ATS in their last seven matchups versus Western Conference opponents.

Projected Los Angeles Lakers Starting Lineup

PG Russell Westbrook | SG Avery Bradley | SF LeBron James | PF Trevor Ariza | C Dwight Howard

Projected Orlando Magic Starting Lineup

PG Cole Anthony | SG Jalen Suggs | SF Gary Harris | PF Franz Wagner | C Mo Bamba

Lakers vs Magic Prediction | NBA Picks

Anyways, for other noteworthy betting statistics, Los Angeles is 17-13 as a favorite, 5-10 as an underdog and 8-10 ATS away, while Orlando is 0-0 as a favorite, 8-38 as an underdog and 4-14 ATS at home. Despite the Lakers’ recent struggles, they are still playing better basketball than the Magic. Though, some bettors are not as optimistic. Orlando is due for another win against Los Angeles. The Lakers are entering this contest as five-point favorites.

But, as everyone is aware, beating a horrible opponent is never a given. LeBron James is without Anthony Davis and Kendrick Nunn. Even with a healthier Davis, the Lakers have not unlocked their ultimate potential this season. Taking everything into account, the Lakers will find a way to win on the road and cover the spread. The total will go under 219.5. To learn more about sports betting, read our handicap betting guide. Other NBA Picks are on the main page.

