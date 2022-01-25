Lakers vs Nets Prediction, NBA Picks and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game

It’s a “superteam” matchup when these two giants collide in Brooklyn. The Brooklyn Nets host the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. Let’s take a look at the top NBA picks, NBA betting trends, the injury report, as well as the starting lineups for tonight’s Lakers vs Nets game.

Lakers vs Nets Game Info

Los Angeles Lakers (23-24) vs. Brooklyn Nets (29-17)

Date: Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Venue: Barclays Centre — Brooklyn, NY

Coverage: TNT, NBA League Pass

Lakers vs Nets NBA Betting Odds and Picks

Moneyline: LAL: (-167) | BKN: (+140)

Point Spread: LAL: -2.5 (-107) | BKN: +2.5 (-107)

Total: 226 — Over: (-107) | Under: (-107)

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report

(SG) Kendrick Nunn (out), (SF) Sekou Doumbouya (out), (PF) Anthony Davis (questionable)****

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

(PG) Kyrie Irving (out – Can’t play home games), (SG) Joe Harris (out), (PF) Kevin Durant (questionable), (PF) Paul Millsap (out), (C) Nicolas Claxton (questionable)

Lakers vs Nets News and Preview

This game has been marked on the calendars on most NBA fans since the schedule was released. It has the potential to be a classic. Both teams have built some incredibly talented rosters and this should be a great battle.

The Nets will of course be without Kyrie Irving for reasons that we won’t say because we all know why. Nets fans will however be hoping that Kevin Durant will be able to make a comeback from injury. At the time of writing, are is still listed as out.

Kevin Durant is the Nets leading points scorer this season, averaging over 29 points per game on 52% shooting from the field. Durant also has a Free Throw percentage of 89.4%. It goes without saying that he would be a be a huge miss for Brooklyn should he be unable to play.

If KD is still missing then the pressure will be on James Harden to provide the offensive spark. Harden is averaging a double double this season with over 22 points and 10.1 assists per game and isn’t far off averaging a triple double, averaging 8 rebounds per game.

Los Angeles will be lead by none other than LeBron James. The King is logging a solid 36 minutes per game so far this season and in that time is averaging 29 points, nearly 8 rebounds and over 6 assists per game. a solid return for a man in his 19th season.

Lakers vs Nets NBA Betting Trends

LA Lakers are 2-5 ATS in their last 7 games.

The total has gone OVER in 6 of LA Lakers’ last 7 games on the road.

LA Lakers are 2-4 SU in their last 6 games against an opponent in the Eastern Conference conference.

The total has gone UNDER in 12 of Brooklyn’s last 15 games when playing at home against LA Lakers.

Brooklyn are 16-4 SU in their last 20 games against an opponent in the Pacific Division division.

The total has gone OVER in 13 of Brooklyn’s last 20 games played in January.

Projected Los Angeles Lakers Starting Lineup

(G) Russell Westbrook, (G) Avery Bradley, (F) Trevor Ariza, (F) LeBron James, (C) Dwight Howard

Projected Brooklyn Nets Starting Lineup

(G) James Harden, (G) Patty Mills, (F) KesslerEdwards, (F)DeAndre Bembry, (C) Day’Ron Sharpe

Lakers vs Nets Prediction

This is the second and final matchup this season between these teams. Brooklyn took game one in LA, winning 122-115. This should be another closely fought contest between two teams in need of a win. Brooklyn know the a win can take them above the Miami Heat and into first place ion the East. Whereas the Lakers sit 8th in the West, 2 goes behind Denver in 6th.

Looking at the injury report, Los Angeles are without their star big man Anthony Davis whilst the Nets are without a handful of their own roster.

ESPN are calling this as a close affair, as am I. I’m struggling with my Lakers vs Nets prediction, however if Durant is back in the lineup, I feel that may just tip the scale in the favour of Brooklyn. If you follow the ESPN Matchup Predictor they are predicting a Nets win, at 54.7%.

Pick: UNDER 216

