LaMelo Ball fourth youngest in NBA history to reach 1,000 assists

LaMelo Ball became the fourth-youngest player in NBA history to reach 1,000 assists on Wednesday night, in the Charlotte Hornets’ 131-107 loss against the Memphis Grizzlies.

At 21 years, 135 days old, the third-year player reached the mark behind only LeBron James (20 years, 102 days), Stephon Marbury (21 years, 12 days), and Trae Young (21 years, 127 days).

Additionally, in Charlotte’s loss to the Grizzlies, LaMelo Ball ended his outing with 23 points, four rebounds, 12 assists, and one steal in 35 minutes played. He shot 7-of-23 (30.4) from the floor and made four 3-pointers.

Of course, the Hornets played without Gordon Hayward (hamstring) and Kelly Oubre (hand). “On the flip side, if we get these guys back things can change,” Charlotte coach Steve Clifford said after the game. “It’s just hard. Every time we start to play better…”

Charlotte has lost 14 of its past 17 games. After the Hornets suffered their 29th loss of the season, the team is now 10-29 and ranks dead last in the Eastern Conference standings.

Through 15 starts this season, LaMelo Ball is averaging career highs of 23.7 points and 8.1 assists. Along with logging 5.9 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game, the guard is shooting 41.4% from the field and 36.5% outside the arc.

Plus, Ball has recorded seven double-doubles and one triple-double so far this season. On Dec. 18, in the Hornets’ 119-115 loss versus the Denver Nuggets, Ball recorded a season-high 31 points in 36 minutes of action. Moreover, he finished 10-of-21 (47.6%) shooting from the floor and knocked down four 3s.

Furthermore, on March 30, 2022, in Charlotte’s 125-114 win over the New York Knicks, LaMelo Ball logged 20 points and a career-high 15 assists in 37 minutes played. The guard also contributed five boards and three steals.