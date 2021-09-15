LeBron James and Russell Westbrook star in Nas music video

On Tuesday, Los Angeles Lakers teammates LeBron James and Russell Westbrook were featured in rap star Nas’ music video. “Brunch on Sundays” is the title of the YouTube video. Yesterday was the rapper’s 48th birthday. Cordae, Hit-Boy, Swizz Beatz and Lil Rel Howery were included as well.

The date the music video was filmed is unknown. Anyways, LeBron and Russell have been friends for a long time. They have to get to know each other even more now that they’re teammates.

Not to mention, LeBron James loves listening to rap music. He praised the King’s Disease album on social media back in August. King’s Disease is Nas’ 13th album. Furthermore, the 36-year-old 17-time All-Star sat next to Nas at an outdoor table in the music video.

Eggs, steak, fries, sushi, salads, waffles—all of these tasty foods and meals were filmed in the kitchen and at the crowded lunch table. Each person in the 4:24 YouTube video was filmed wearing white clothing. Everyone was dressed fancy.

Moreover, LeBron James is no stranger to rap videos. During the 2017 NBA Finals, James collaborated with Kevin Durant for their “It Ain’t Easy” music video. Although only a short snippet was available to the public at the time, producer Franky Wahoo released the full video and it’s now accessible on YouTube. The song was uploaded to SoundCloud.

Additionally, this has been quite the NBA offseason for the Lakers. On Aug. 3, 2021, Carmelo Anthony signed a one-year deal with the organization. Three days later, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell and Kyle Kuzma were traded to the Washington Wizards for Russell Westbrook and multiple second-round draft picks. For other notable additions, the team later signed Dwight Howard, Rajon Rondo and DeAndre Jordan. The band is back together.

Nas’ biography and personal life

After the video was released, Nas said, “Birthday brunch vibes with my guys.” For those unaware, the rapper’s real name is Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones. He was born in Crown Heights in New York City on Sept. 14, 1973. Illmatic was the first album he released in 1994. It later became a certified platinum in 2001.

The rapper has lived in New York, Georgia and now California throughout the course of his life. He married R&B singer Kelis Rogers in 2005. In 2007, the couple bought a home in Los Angeles for $1.6 million. Though, Kelis filed for divorce in 2009, and then the divorce was finalized May 21, 2010.