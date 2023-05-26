LeBron James Attends Bronny’s High School Graduation Ceremony

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers were swept by the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 Western Conference Finals this past Monday, but the 19-time All-Star still had one thing to celebrate: Bronny’s, his 18-year-old son, high school graduation ceremony on Thursday.

Bronny is now an official graduate of Sierra Canyon School, a private, coeducational university-preparatory day school located in Los Angeles, California.

LeBron and his wife, Savannah James, were in attendance. Gloria, Bronny’s grandma, was also spotted at graduation. On Instagram, LeBron posted, “Continue to fly high,” with a crown emoji.

Referring to a few NBA betting sites, LeBron James is not expected to retire this offseason. This is good news for Lakers fans. However, the Philadelphia 76ers are the favorites to trade for the 20-year veteran.

Bronny is the eldest child of LeBron James and is a four-star recruit. During his senior year, the combo guard averaged 14.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.8 steals per game, helping lead the Trailblazers to a 23-11 record. He was then selected to play in the McDonald’s All-American Game and Nike Hoop Summit.

In the McDonald’s All-American Game, James scored 15 points, including five three-pointers, in his team’s 109–106 loss. He also finished second in the event’s dunk contest. Of course, in the Nike Hoop Summit, he scored 11 points in his team’s 90-84 win.

LeBron James attended Bronny’s high school graduation ceremony on Thursday at Sierra Canyon School

Furthermore, Bronny ranks No. 26 in the nation, No. 6 as a combo guard, and No. 7 in California, per 247Sports. Director of scouting Adam Finkelstein submitted his scouting report on Bronny to the athletic recruitment website on Apr. 8.

“Bronny James is a strong-bodied combo-guard with a well-rounded game,” Finkelstein said. “As the eldest son of LeBron James, his every move has been under a magnifying glass since before he played his first high school game. To his credit, that has never stopped him from playing the right way.

Lebron James spotted by paparazzi at his son Bronny James graduation pic.twitter.com/HhIkeJzmzT — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) May 26, 2023

“In fact, Bronny’s best attribute may be his understanding of how to impact the game without dominating the ball or forcing bad shots. He’s unselfish, a more than willing passer, and engaged defender. The best part of his individual offense is his ability to shoot the ball from long-range.”

On May 6, Bronny announced his commitment to USC. The guard signed his letter of intent last week. The 6-foot-3 standout had received other offers from Ohio State and Memphis. Therefore, James will remain in California to play for the Pac-12 contender.

