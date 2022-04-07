LeBron James: ‘Stephen Curry is the one I most want to play with’

LeBron James and Stephen Curry go way back. Well, within the last nine years. When LeBron rejoined the Cavaliers in 2014, it didn’t take long for the team to dominate. In only his first season back, they returned to the NBA Finals, where Curry and the Warriors defeated them in six games in 2015. Then, in the following season’s title series, James welcomed a must-see rematch against Curry on the grandest stage.

Of course, everyone remembers how that NBA Finals ended. Golden State blew a three-game series lead. In Game 7, LeBron helped Cleveland win its first championship in franchise history. Casual spectators would call the Warriors-Cavaliers matchups of the past a solid rivalry.

However, Golden State usually won. It wasn’t much of a contest. Stephen Curry and the Warriors won three titles (2015, 2017-18) against LeBron’s teams. And, the Dubs appeared in five NBA Finals over the previous nine years.

Anyway, during an interview on “The Shop,” LeBron said, “Stephen Curry is the one I want to play with, for sure, in today’s game. I love everything about that guy. Lethal, man.” People weren’t sure if the two players were ever good friends to begin with. Maybe these comments will raise a few eyebrows.

“When Steph, when he gets out his car, you better guard him right from the moment he pulls up into the arena. Soon as he gets out of his car, you better guard his ass. You might want to guard him when he gets out of the bed. Swear to god.”

Could LeBron join Steph on the Warriors?

So, if James ever left the Lakers, maybe he would pull a Kevin Durant and join the Warriors. They are built to maintain a winning culture. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have proven it over the years. Their only blip on the radar was the 2019-20 season. The team finished 15-50 (.231). Injuries derailed them that season, though.

As much as fans know right now, Stephen Curry would probably never leave Golden State. He’s locked in for a long time. The eight-time All-Star signed a four-year, $215 million extension with the organization on Aug. 6, 2021. He is set to earn $48.070 million in the 2022-23 season.

Furthermore, LeBron James signed a four-year, maximum salary contract with the Lakers on July 9, 2018. This current season is his player option. The four-time MVP is projected to earn $44.474 million in the 2022-23 season. If he left Los Angeles, perhaps it would be after next season.

During the 2022 All-Star Game, fans could see the chemistry. On Team LeBron, Curry ended his performance with 50 points in 36 minutes played. Plus, James put up 24 points in 36 minutes spent on the court. Everyone loves to win. Having said all of this, the All-Star Game is just that; it’s one game. How many super teams does this league need?