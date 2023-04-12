LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers will face his 23rd different playoff opponent, passing Derek Fisher for the most in NBA history, following Tuesday night’s 108-102 overtime win against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the play-in tournament.

After earning the seventh seed for the Western Conference Playoffs, Los Angeles will now play the second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies in the first round.

In Tuesday’s overtime win, the 19-time All-Star led the Lakers in scoring with 30 points in 45 minutes of action. In addition to logging 10 rebounds, six assists, one steal, and two blocks, James shot 12-of-21 (36.4%) from the floor and 3-of-6 (50%) beyond the arc.

LeBron will face off against his 23rd different team in the playoffs. That passes Derek Fisher for most all time. pic.twitter.com/ytEWx8Mk3I — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 12, 2023

This was LeBron James’ statement win. The Lakers outscored Minnesota 19-12 in the fourth quarter and 10-4 in overtime. Dennis Schröder returned from a two-game injury absence. The 10-year veteran guard scored 21 points, including a tiebreaking 3-pointer with only 1.4 seconds left in regulation.

Defense was on point. “Once you get to the end of things, to have everyone healthy, to be playing in the type of rhythm we’re playing in, to defend at the level that we’re defending at, going into the most important time of the year, you can’t ask for a better situation,” Lakers coach Darvin Ham said.

LeBron James tallied 25 30-point games this past regular season. The four-time NBA champ ended his 20th NBA season with 18 double-doubles and two triples as well. Through 55 appearances and 54 starts, James averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 boards, 6.8 assists, and 35.5 minutes per game.

When James was asked about his next goal in mind, the four-time MVP said, “Put myself in position to make a championship run. Give the teammates that never been part of a championship run something they haven’t been before. It hasn’t changed for me.”

"I wouldn't mind playing LeBron [James] in a 7-game series. The legacy is there. First time back in the playoffs, knock him out right away. It'll test us good. They got good pieces, good players. That'll be a good 1st-round matchup for us." —Dillon Brookspic.twitter.com/38Nim1kYPp — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 11, 2023

Moreover, the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs begins this Saturday, April 15. The Lakers are scheduled to play Memphis away this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. This matchup will be televised live on ABC. Of course, the Grizzlies opened as a 3.5-point favorite.

Los Angeles went 2-1 against the Grizzlies during the regular season. However, the Lakers lost 121-109 at FedExForum on Feb. 28 in the last game played in Memphis. With LeBron James and Anthony Davis healthy, the Lakers have a shot at making this upcoming playoff series interesting.

