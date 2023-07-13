LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers won the award for Best Record-Breaking Performance during Wednesday night’s 2023 ESPYS. The four-time MVP broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record in the Lakers’ 133-130 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Feb. 7.

This record stood for 39 years. James finished the 2022-23 season with 38,652 points. The Lakers superstar set the all-time scoring record on a step-back jumper with 10.9 seconds left during the third quarter.

Abdul-Jabbar (38,387 points) watched the four-time NBA champ break his scoring record from the courtside. The Hall of Famer set the previous all-time scoring record on Apr. 5, 1984, against the Utah Jazz.

“I don’t care how many more points I score or what I can or cannot do on the floor,” James said after accepting the ESPY award for Best Record-Breaking Performance. “The real question for me is: Can I play without cheating this game? The day I can’t give everything on the floor is the day I’ll be done. Lucky for you guys, that day is not today.

“… Listen, you can love me — and I know some of you hate me as well — but the one thing you will always do is respect me and appreciate the way I approach the game and what I’ve given to this game. … So, yeah, I still got something left. A lot left. I love you all, and thank you so much for watching this journey so far.”

LeBron James broke the record at 38 years old in his 1,410th career game. In April 1984, Abdul-Jabbar passed Wilt Chamberlain on the all-time scoring list in his 15th season at the age of 36. The Lakers forward also passed the six-time NBA champ for most 1,000-point seasons with 20 this season.

“I didn’t set this as a goal, so that’s probably why it’s so surreal and so weird to me,” LeBron James said in February. “I never talked about being the all-time scorer in NBA history until my numbers started getting closer and closer, and I was like, ‘Oh wow, this is crazy. This is weird, but I guess I’m doing it.'”

The 19-time All-Star ended his record-breaking night with 38 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and three steals in 34 minutes of action. James finished 13-of-20 (65%) shooting from the floor, 4-of-6 (66.7%) beyond the arc, and 8-of-10 (80%) at the foul line.

James made 55 appearances with the Lakers in the 2022-23 season. The 20-year veteran averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists, and 35.5 minutes per game while shooting 50% from the field and 32.1% beyond the arc.

Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic was named Best NBA Player at the 2023 ESPYS as well. The 6-foot-11 center won Finals MVP in June after averaging 30.2 points, 14 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.4 blocks, and 41.1 minutes per game against the Miami Heat.

