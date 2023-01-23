Home » news » Los Angeles Clippers Not Considering Trading Kawhi Leonard

Headlines

Los Angeles Clippers not considering trading Kawhi Leonard

Updated 10 mins ago on
2 min read
Joe Lyons profile picture
Twitter
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
kawhi-leonard-getty-030221-ftrjpg_t9ht54hgyvke1bj9wf1lnlqgt
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

The Los Angeles Clippers are not considering trading star forward and two-time Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard who continues to regain his mojo following an ACL tear in 2021, according to a report.

Leonard is posting solid numbers each night on his return from injury, averaging 20.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game with 50% shooting from the field and 35% from three.

The 31-year-old has only played 24 games this season but when healthy, he pairs Paul George as one of the NBA’s most dangerous duos but the two have not been able to share the floor as much as they’d hoped.

Leonard and George have only played 98 games together in over three years and have had their chemistry interrupted by untimely injuries.

Kawhi Leonard continues to improve and look like old self as season progresses

In his last six games, Leonard has posted at least 24 points on minimum 50% shooting from the field and is beginning to find a consistent flow with the Clippers.

  • vs Dallas Mavericks (W): 33 points, 9 rebounds – 75% FG
  • vs Denver Nuggets (L): 24 points, 8 rebounds – 50% FG
  • vs Houston Rockets (W): 30 points, 6 rebounds – 50% FG
  • vs Philadelphia 76ers (L): 27 points, 4 rebounds – 50% FG
  • vs San Antonio Spurs (W): 36 points, 4 rebounds – 72% FG
  • vs Dallas Mavericks (W): 30 points, 9 rebounds – 55% FG

The Clippers sit in sixth place in the Western Conference currently – the last remaining guaranteed playoff spot. With a 25-24 record, Ty Lue’s side are just half a game back from the Dallas Mavericks who have lost four out of the last five.

NBA betting sites have given the Clippers the seventh-best odds to lift the Larry O’Brien trophy in June at a price of +1400.

The Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Brooklyn Nets, Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies are the only teams with better odds than the Clippers.

Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Joe Lyons profile picture

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites SportsLens, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on www.sportslens.com and www.thesportsdaily.com Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.

Trending Now