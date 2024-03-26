Luka Doncic 2nd-Fastest NBA Player to Reach 75 Triple-Doubles

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic became the second-fastest NBA player to register 75 career triple-doubles in his 392nd career game, during Monday night’s 115-105 win over the Utah Jazz.

Oscar Robertson leads the all-time list with just 182 games needed to record 75 triple-doubles. Nikola Jokic trails Doncic for third with 511 games, followed by Magic Johnson (518) and Russell Westbrook (661).

Luka Dončić recorded 29 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists in Utah tonight for his 75th career triple-double, making him one of nine players in NBA history to reach 75 triple-doubles. He is now one shy of tying James Harden for the eighth-most triple-doubles in NBA history (76).



“Our defense the last couple of games has been pretty good,” Doncic said after Dallas outscored Utah 27-17 in the fourth quarter of Monday’s victory. “We just got to keep going.”

Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic is the second-youngest NBA player to record 75 career triple-doubles

At just 25 years and 26 days old, Doncic also became the second-youngest player behind Robertson (24 years, 27 days old) to post 75 career triple-doubles in NBA history.

According to Elias Sports, Jokic (27 years, 16 days old) is third, followed by Johnson (27 years, 143 days old) and Westbrook (28 years, 137 days old).

Moreover, Doncic had an impressive triple-double run this season which included NBA records of five consecutive with at least 35 points and six in a row with at least 30 points.

He currently has 42 double-doubles and 19 triple-doubles this season.

Luka Doncic drops his 19th triple-double of the season as the @dallasmavs stay hot, winning 8 of the last 9! Kyrie Irving: 27 PTS, 4 3PM, 5 AST

Daniel Gafford: 13 PTS (6-7 FGM), 11 REB, 5 AST, 5 BLK

Lauri Markkanen: 34 PTS, 6 3PM, 7 REB pic.twitter.com/43tZlnh7ET — NBA (@NBA) March 26, 2024



Doncic also had seven straight 20-point triple-doubles, which tied him with Michael Jordan (1989) and Oscar Robertson (1961) for the longest such streak in NBA history, per ESPN Stats & Information.

Additionally, Doncic will become eligible to sign a five-year, $367 million supermax extension in 2025 after he makes All-NBA First Team this season. He would earn $73.4 million per season on such a deal.

The four-time All-NBA member is currently making $40.04 million this season. This is part of the five-year, $215.16 million contract he signed with Dallas in 2021.