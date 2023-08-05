Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is assisting his home country of Slovenia — through his Luka Doncic Foundation — as the European nation suffers its worst-ever floods, with damages potentially topping half a billion euros ($550 million).

Catastrophic floods on Thursday and Friday killed three people and destroyed roads, bridges, and houses in the Alpine country. An elderly Slovenian man reportedly drowned, and two Dutch people aged 52 and 20 died on Mount Veliki Draski.

Two thirds of the nation’s territory have been affected, per Prime Minister Robert Golob. The floods were caused by torrential rainfall on Friday, leading to runoff on grasslands and overflowing rivers nearby houses and fields across multiple towns.

Fundacija Luke Dončića je pretresena zaradi katastrofalnih poplav, ki še naprej pustošijo po slovenskih krajih, uničujejo domove in zahtevajo življenja. pic.twitter.com/X8anfA17If — The Luka Dončić Foundation (@LD77Foundation) August 5, 2023



On Saturday morning, Doncic’s foundation released this statement:

“The Luka Doncic Foundation is heartbroken by the catastrophic flooding that continues to ravage neighborhoods, destroy homes, and claim lives in Slovenia. We are in touch with local authorities to support their relief efforts and will continue to respond to their needs as the situation unfolds.

“We want to express our deepest gratitude to the firefighters and all the first responders on the ground, who are on the front lines risking their lives to help those most affected. Our heart is with all the people of Slovenia who lost their homes and lives in the floods. We are committed to helping in every way.”

The Dallas Mavericks guard offered his thoughts and prayers.

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic is assisting Slovenia through his Luka Doncic Foundation as the nation suffers catastrophic floods, damages are estimated to top €500 million

The first flooding of rivers in Upper Carniola and Posocje began on Aug. 3 around 8 p.m. Slovenia’s weather service measured a month’s worth of rainfall in less than a day.

Major roads in parts of Slovenia remain partially closed on Saturday because of the flooding, including the main highway through the country. The Gorenje and Styrian highways were closed on two sections on Aug. 4 at 4 p.m.

Dozens of bridges have collapsed, and the authorities are advising citizens not to travel. The Kranj–Jesenice, Ruse–Pilberk, and Bohinj railways are shutdown. Not to mention, a reported 16,000 people lost electricity in the flooded areas.

Predsednik vlade Robert Golob je v izjavi za medije po seji sveta za nacionalno varnost dejal, da se Slovenija sooča z najhujšo naravno ujmo v zgodovini države, prizadeti sta dve tretjini države, škoda pa bo velika. pic.twitter.com/tMrkxccB9x — STA novice (@STA_novice) August 5, 2023



Severe storms in the Alpine nation earlier in the summer destroyed rooftops, downed thousands of trees, and killed one person in Slovenia and four others in the region.

Moreover, flash floods were reported in the neighboring country of Austria, where 80 people were forced to evacuate their homes in the southern Carinthia province.

The Slovenian Environment Agency (ARSO) showed concern over sea flooding as well. The southwestern cities of Piran and Izola border the Adriatic Sea. An estimated 150 to 200 liters per square meter of rain fell from the Julian Alps through the Ljubljana basin to Carinthia.

Basketball Federation of Slovenia supports firefighters, soldiers, and other rescuers

The European Union has expressed willingness to render civil assistance. As a precautionary measure, the Slovenian government has issued boil water orders. Hospital administrations are searching for temporary places to relocate patients.

The Basketball Federation of Slovenia, also known as KZS, posted this message to Twitter on Friday: “At the Basketball Association of Slovenia, our thoughts are with all those affected by the severe floods in Slovenia.

“Please follow the instructions of the authorities and stay safe until they arrive. We would like to thank all the firefighters, rescuers, soldiers, and others who help people.”

Pri Košarkarski zvezi Slovenije smo v mislih z vsemi prizadetimi v hudih poplavah po Sloveniji.

Prosimo, da sledite navodilom pristojnih služb in ostanete na varnem do njihovega prihoda.

Zahvaljujemo se vsem gasilcem, reševalcem, vojakom in ostalim, ki pomagate ljudem. pic.twitter.com/DW8FJle1li — Košarkarska zveza SIovenije (@kzs_si) August 4, 2023

Climatologists believe extreme weather conditions are intensifying due to climate change. Eight countries in Europe recorded record-high temperatures in January. Poland, Denmark, Lithuania, and Latvia were among the nations. Scorching heat and wildfires have posed a problem this summer.

In July, Doncic proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Anamaria Goltes, on Bled Island nearby Lake Bled and the Church of the Mother of God. As a matter of fact, Bled Island is located in the northwestern region of the country.

Additionally, one of the Luka Doncic Foundation’s goals is to “improve the health and well-being of children through play.” Note that Slovenia is approximately 20,271 square kilometers (7,827 sq mi) in size and has a population of 2.11 million people.

