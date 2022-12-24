Luka Doncic joins Dirk Nowitzki as only Mavericks to record multiple 50-point games

On Friday night, Luka Doncic joined future Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki as the only Dallas Mavericks to record multiple 50-point games. It was also his fifth career game with at least 45 points, breaking a tie with Mark Aguirre (four) for the most 45-point games in franchise history.

In Dallas’ 112-106 win over the Houston Rockets, the three-time All-Star ended his performance scoring a season-high 50 points, along with amassing eight rebounds, 10 assists, and three steals. Plus, he shot 17-of-30 (56.7%) from the field and 6-of-12 (50%) beyond the arc.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, Luka Doncic has the third-best odds to win MVP this season. A few sportsbooks are giving Jayson Tatum and Giannis Antetokounmpo better odds to win the award.

This was Doncic’s second 50-point game of his NBA career. His first occurred on February 10, 2022, when the Mavericks defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 112-105. The guard logged 51 points, nine rebounds, six assists, one steal, and one block in 40 minutes played.

“Sometimes you know you’re going to make more shots than usual,” Doncic said after defeating the Rockets. “When you feel hot, you feel like everything will go in.”

Luka Doncic joins Dirk Nowitzki as the only Mavericks players to record multiple 50-point games, breaks other records

Through 30 starts this season, Doncic is averaging career highs of 32.8 points and 1.7 steals. In addition to logging 8.3 boards and 8.7 assists per game, he’s shooting 35.2% from 3-point range and a career-best 49.7% from the floor.

On Oct. 29, in the Mavericks’ 117-111 loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the guard closed out his outing with 31 points and a season-high 16 rebounds in 40 minutes of action.

Furthermore, the fifth-year player has recorded 16 double-doubles and six triple-doubles so far this season. At age 23, Luka Doncic has the most triple-doubles (52), 45-point games, 30/5/5 contests, 40/5/5 games, 30 points/10 assists contests, and 40 points/10 assists games by a Maverick.

“Luka is Luka,” Kidd said on Friday. “He’s the best player in the world. He showed that tonight, carrying the load offensively… I don’t know what else to say about him. He was incredible tonight.”

Additionally, Luka Doncic became just the fourth player since steals were first recorded (1973-74) to finish with minimums of 50 points, eight boards, 10 assists, and three steals in a single game. He joined LeBron James, James Harden, and Russell Westbrook. Of course, Harden accomplished this feat twice.