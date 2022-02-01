Magic vs Bulls Prediction, NBA Picks and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game

Chicago Bulls are back at the top of the Eastern Conference. They’ll be looking for a win against the team with the worst record in the NBA. Let’s take a look at the top NBA picks and betting trends, as well as the starting lineups for tonight’s Magic vs Bulls game.

Magic vs Bulls Game Info

Orlando Magic (11-40) vs. Chicago Bulls (31-18)

Date: Tuesday, February 1, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM ET

Venue: United Centre — Chicago, IL

Magic vs Bulls NBA Picks and Betting Odds

Moneyline: ORL: (+550) | CHI: (-800)

Point Spread: ORL: +11 (-110) | CHI: -11 (-110)

Total: 218.5 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Orlando Magic Injury Report

(PG) RJ Hampton (out), (PG) Markelle Fultz (out), (PG) Michael Carter-Williams (out), (SG) E’Twaun Moore (game time decision), (PF) Jonathan Isaac (out)

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

(PG) Lonzo Ball (out), (SG) Alex Caruso (out), (PF) Patrick Williams (out), (SF) Derrick Jones Jr (out), (PF) Javonte Green (out)

Magic vs Bulls News and Preview | NBA Picks

It’s an Eastern Conference matchup when Chicago host Orlando in Tuesday night’s matchup and to add to it, it’s top versus bottom.

The Orlando Magic have the worst record in the NBA at present and have a winning percentage of only 21.6%. They are in a rebuild so it is expected and they have some great young talent coming through and have played some enjoyable basketball this season.

Orlando actually won the last game between these two teams when they met at the end of January, taking the game 114-95 in Orlando. However they have lost the other two meetings that have taken place. This is the fourth and final matchup of the season.

The Magic have won three of their last five games including their last two games against Detroit and Dallas. That third win? The victory against the Bulls. Those two wins in a row is the first time they have managed to win back to back games this season. Will the confidence lead to a third?

Orlando are led by Cole Anthony and his 17.8 points and 6 assists per game. Anthony is shooting less than 40% from the field and over 83% from the foul line.

Chicago are having a very different season. After Miami’s loss to Boston last night, they now top the Eastern Conference again. Miami may be 0 games behind the Bulls however Chicago has a better winning percentage which has taken them into the first seed. The top 6 in the East are only separated by 2 games which is incredible at this stage of the season and Chicago will know they will need a victory tonight to keep the pressure on Miami who play at Toronto tonight.

Chicago have won 3 of their last 5 and are led by All Star Starter DeMar DeRozan and his 26.4 points per game. DeRozan is shooting over 50% from the field this season and is making a good case for himself being involved in the MVP conversation. Not bad for a Free Agent signing that most wrote off before he even played a game.

Magic vs Bulls Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Orlando’s last 6 games.

Orlando are 1-7 SU in their last 8 games on the road.

Orlando are 2-10 SU in their last 12 games against an opponent in the Central Division division.

Chicago are 12-2 SU in their last 14 games at home.

The total has gone UNDER in 17 of Chicago’s last 20 games against Orlando.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Chicago’s last 6 games played in February.

Projected Orlando Magic Starting Lineup

(PG) Jalen Suggs, (SG) Cole Anthony, (SF) Franz Wagner, (PF)Wendell Carter Jr, (C) Mo Bamba

Projected Chicago Bulls Starting Lineup

(PG) Ayo Dosunmu, (SG) Zach Lavine, (SF) Troy Brown Jr, (PF) DeMar DeRozan, (C) Nikola Vucevic

Magic vs Bulls Prediction | NBA Picks

The ESPN Matchup Predictor gives Chicago a 61% chance of victory. It’s hard to argue the outcome of this one. If anything, you could maybe argue that the percentage should be larger. The bookmakers have The Bulls -11 which again shows what most are expecting from this one. I think it would be a pretty safe bet taking the Bulls at -11 but weirder things have happened.

Whilst both teams injury reports are looking pretty lengthy at the moment, I feel that DeMar DeRozan and Zach Lavine will just be too much for the Magic. One is starting the All Star Game and the other is likely to be in the game as a bench player. They are currently one of the best duos on the NBA.

Pick: UNDER 218.5

