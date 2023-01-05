Magic wing Bol Bol (quarantine), center Moritz Wagner (suspension) out vs. Grizzlies

Orlando Magic forward Bol Bol (quarantine) and center Moritz Wagner (suspension) are out for Thursday night’s home game versus the Memphis Grizzlies. Jonathan Isaac (knee) and Chuma Okeke (knee) remain out indefinitely.

Admiral Schofield, Franz Wagner, and Kevon Harris are listed as probable. All three players have already served their suspensions from an on-court altercation on Dec. 28 with the Detroit Pistons. To add to the list, Jalen Suggs (ankle) is listed as questionable.

Per a few NBA betting sites, the Magic possess the sixth-lowest odds to win the championship. Several sportsbooks are not anticipating a playoff appearance this season. Meanwhile, Memphis has top-10 odds.

As mentioned yesterday, Jalen Suggs could return today vs. the Grizzlies. He's been upgraded to questionable on the Magic's injury report. Story: https://t.co/8auVnUcBGW pic.twitter.com/lYy09cMAoy — Khobi Price (@khobi_price) January 5, 2023

Bol will remain in the league’s health and safety protocols. Through 37 appearances this season, the Magic wing is averaging career highs of 12 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game. He’s also shooting a career-best 58.8% from the field and 38.8% outside the arc.

On Nov. 16, in Orlando’s 126-108 loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Bol’s 23rd birthday, the forward scored a career-high 26 points in 35 minutes of action. He finished 12-of-21 (57.1%) shooting from the floor and knocked down two free throws.

Magic wing Bol Bol (quarantine), center Moritz Wagner (suspension) are out against Grizzlies on Thursday

As for Moritz Wagner, the Magic center is still serving his two-game suspension for his role in last week’s on-court incident. The fifth-year player is averaging career highs of 12.4 points, 6.6 boards, and 2.2 assists per contest through 18 games. Plus, Wagner is shooting 49.4% from the floor.

For the Grizzlies’ injury report, Danny Green (knee) and Brandon Clarke (hip) are questionable. Memphis is currently on a four-game win streak, whereas Orlando is 1-3 in its last four games.

Moreover, the Grizzlies have won nine straight games against Eastern Conference opponents. However, they’re 1-6 in their past seven meetings versus the Magic. And Orlando is 6-1 in its previous seven matchups at home against Memphis.

Based on ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Grizzlies have a 72.2% chance of defeating the Magic away. Sportsbooks show Orlando as a seven-point underdog. While Memphis is 23-8 as a selected favorite this season, the Magic are 13-19 as underdogs.