Home » news » Magics Okeke Chuma Undergoes Arthroscopic Procedure Out At Least A Month

Main Page

Magic’s Okeke Chuma undergoes arthroscopic procedure, out at least a month

James Foglio profile picture
Updated 3 hours ago on

2 min read

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Magic wing Okeke Chuma undergoes arthroscopic procedure, out at least a month
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

Orlando Magic forward Okeke Chuma underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee Monday, and the third-year player is expected to miss at least a month. The 24-year-old will be re-evaluated in four weeks.

According to ESPN, Okeke went through a chondroplasty, which is corrective surgery designed to repair the cartilage of the knee. During the procedure, a surgeon removes damaged tissue from the joint itself.

Based on a couple of NBA betting sites, the Magic have the sixth-lowest odds to win the championship in 2023. Sportsbooks are not anticipating a playoff appearance this season.

Orlando has not qualified for the postseason since the 2019-20 season, when the team lost in five games against the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the playoffs.

Under Magic coach Jamal Mosley, the team is 33-81 overall.

Magic forward Okeke Chuma underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee, expected to miss at least a month

Prior to Okeke’s injury, through 18 appearances this season, the Magic wing was averaging 5.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game. Plus, he was shooting 36.8% from the floor and 30% outside the arc.

Okeke Chuma has not played since Nov. 21, when the Magic lost 123-102 against the Indiana Pacers. He missed all six of his shot attempts and played less than 13 minutes as a starter.

On Nov. 3, in Orlando’s 130-129 win over the Golden State Warriors, Okeke Chuma scored a season-high 16 points in 28 minutes of action. He finished 4-of-6 (66.7%) shooting from the field and 3-of-5 (60%) beyond 3-point range.

Last season, in the Magic’s 119-111 win versus the Houston Rockets on Feb. 25, the Auburn product scored a career-high 26 points in 32 minutes. Okeke shot 9-of-13 (69.2%) from the floor and 5-of-7 (71.4%) from downtown. He ended his sophomore season with three double-doubles.

Furthermore, the Pelicans exercised his $5,266,713 club option for the 2023-24 season on Oct. 28. This is part of the four-year, $15.10 million rookie scale contract the wing signed with the team in 2020.

Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
James Foglio profile picture

James is a Basketball Insiders contributor. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at Southern New Hampshire University. James enjoys watching sports and helping gamblers win money.

Trending Now