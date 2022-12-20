Magic’s Okeke Chuma undergoes arthroscopic procedure, out at least a month

Orlando Magic forward Okeke Chuma underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee Monday, and the third-year player is expected to miss at least a month. The 24-year-old will be re-evaluated in four weeks.

According to ESPN, Okeke went through a chondroplasty, which is corrective surgery designed to repair the cartilage of the knee. During the procedure, a surgeon removes damaged tissue from the joint itself.

Based on a couple of NBA betting sites, the Magic have the sixth-lowest odds to win the championship in 2023. Sportsbooks are not anticipating a playoff appearance this season.

Orlando has not qualified for the postseason since the 2019-20 season, when the team lost in five games against the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the playoffs.

Under Magic coach Jamal Mosley, the team is 33-81 overall.

Prior to Okeke’s injury, through 18 appearances this season, the Magic wing was averaging 5.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game. Plus, he was shooting 36.8% from the floor and 30% outside the arc.

Okeke Chuma has not played since Nov. 21, when the Magic lost 123-102 against the Indiana Pacers. He missed all six of his shot attempts and played less than 13 minutes as a starter.

Jonathan Isaac and Chuma Okeke going through defensive drills with assistant coaches: pic.twitter.com/jDWcG67uqi — Khobi Price (@khobi_price) December 14, 2022

On Nov. 3, in Orlando’s 130-129 win over the Golden State Warriors, Okeke Chuma scored a season-high 16 points in 28 minutes of action. He finished 4-of-6 (66.7%) shooting from the field and 3-of-5 (60%) beyond 3-point range.

Last season, in the Magic’s 119-111 win versus the Houston Rockets on Feb. 25, the Auburn product scored a career-high 26 points in 32 minutes. Okeke shot 9-of-13 (69.2%) from the floor and 5-of-7 (71.4%) from downtown. He ended his sophomore season with three double-doubles.

Furthermore, the Pelicans exercised his $5,266,713 club option for the 2023-24 season on Oct. 28. This is part of the four-year, $15.10 million rookie scale contract the wing signed with the team in 2020.