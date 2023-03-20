March Madness: Sweet 16 Schedule, Opening Odds

It’s been a wild and entertaining March Madness already, to say the least. We’ve seen a No. 16 knock out a No. 1 for just the second time in tournament history as Fareligh Dickinson shocked No. 1 Purdue and the world in the opening round. FDU almost made history on Sunday night as the first 16-seed ever to advance to the Sweet Sixteen. But Florida Atlantic pulled away late and ended the run for cinderella.

Princeton will be the highest seed in the Sweet 16 as a No.15. They’ll have their hands full with No.6 Creighton. Princeton will look to be just the second-ever 15-seed to reach the Elite Eight with a win. If they pull it off, they’d join the 2022 St. peter’s squad as the only two 15-seeds to advance to the Elite Eight.

Just two No. 1 seeds remain in Alabama and Houston. They were the top two overall seeds in the tournament. Alabama will face N0. 7 seed and defensive powerhouse San Diego State. Houston will face off against No. 5 Miami who survived Drake in the first round and overpowered No. 4 Indiana on Sunday.

Princeton will be the only double-digit seed in the Sweet 16 and FAU will be the second-highest seed in the field of 16. FAU comes in as a No. 9 seed after knocking off No.8 seed Memphis in a wild finish in the first round and ending No. 16 FDU’s run on Sunday night.

