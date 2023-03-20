Home » news » March Madness Sweet 16 Schedule Opening Odds

College Basketball

March Madness: Sweet 16 Schedule, Opening Odds

Updated 17 seconds ago on
2 min read
colinlynch profile picture
LinkedIn Twitter Instagram
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

 It’s been a wild and entertaining March Madness already, to say the least. We’ve seen a No. 16 knock out a No. 1 for just the second time in tournament history as Fareligh Dickinson shocked No. 1 Purdue and the world in the opening round. FDU almost made history on Sunday night as the first 16-seed ever to advance to the Sweet Sixteen. But Florida Atlantic pulled away late and ended the run for cinderella.

Princeton will be the highest seed in the Sweet 16 as a No.15. They’ll have their hands full with No.6 Creighton. Princeton will look to be just the second-ever 15-seed to reach the Elite Eight with a win. If they pull it off, they’d join the 2022 St. peter’s squad as the only two 15-seeds to advance to the Elite Eight.

Just two No. 1 seeds remain in Alabama and Houston. They were the top two overall seeds in the tournament. Alabama will face N0. 7 seed and defensive powerhouse San Diego State. Houston will face off against No. 5 Miami who survived Drake in the first round and overpowered No. 4 Indiana on Sunday.

Princeton will be the only double-digit seed in the Sweet 16 and FAU will be the second-highest seed in the field of 16. FAU comes in as a No. 9 seed after knocking off No.8 seed Memphis in a wild finish in the first round and ending No. 16 FDU’s run on Sunday night.

We’ll have more coverage and expert picks for the Sweet 16, but here are the opening lines that are sure to see some movement midweek.

The Best Sports Betting Sites for the 2023 NCAA Tournament

$1000 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES 		Claim Offer

125% Sign Up Bonus Up To $2,500

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES 		Claim Offer

$750 Welcome Bonus (3 x $250 Bonuses)

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES 		Claim Offer

50% Sports Welcome Bonus Up To $1000

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES 		Claim Offer

Get a Welcome Bonus of up to $750

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES 		Claim Offer
200% Deposit Bonus Up To $10,000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES 		Claim Offer

50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES 		Claim Offer

The Sweet 16 for the 2023 NCAA Tournament will be played at the following locations:

  • T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
  • Madison Square Garden in New York
  • T-Mobile Center in Kansas City
  • KFC YUM! Center in Louisville

2023 Sweet 16 Schedule

DATE MATCHUP LOCATION
Thursday, March 23 No. 7 Michigan State (-1) vs. No. 3 Kansas State Madison Square Garden
Thursday, March 23 No. 4 Tennessee (-5.5) vs. No.9 FAU Madison Square Garden
Thursday, March 23 No. 8 Arkansas vs. No. 4 UConn (-4) T-Mobile Arena
Thursday, March 23 No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 3 Gonzaga (TBD) T-Mobile Arena
Friday, March 24 No. 15 Princeton vs. No. 6 Creighton (-10) KFC YUM! Center
Friday, March 24 No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 1 Alabama (-7) KFC YUM! Center
Friday, March 24 No. 3 Xavier vs. No. 2 Texas (-4) T-Mobile Center
Friday, March 24 No. 1 Houston (-7) vs. No. 5 Miami (FL) T-Mobile Center
colinlynch profile picture

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.

Trending Now