College Basketball
March Madness: The History of No. 12 Seeds Over No. 5 Seeds
The 12-over-5 upset is often seen as the perfect balance between a double-digit upset, which adds excitement to the tournament, and a realistic chance for the underdog to pull off the upset. And history supports this notion, with multiple 12 seeds advancing to at least the tournament’s second round in most years. In fact, 12 seeds have a 35.8% winning percentage against 5 seeds. Let’s take a look at some historic 12 over 5 victories and the 12 vs. 5 matchups for the 2023 NCAA tournament.
No. 12 Seeds vs. No. 5 Seeds All-Time Stats
- 53-95: Record for 12 seeds vs. No. 5 seeds
- 35.8 percent: Overall winning percentage for 12 seeds since 1985
- 20: Largest margin of victory for a 12 seed; Eastern Michigan over Mississippi State (76-56)
- 1. Smallest margin of victory for a 12 seed; four times, first by Ball State over Oregon State (54-53)
- 7: Number of times a 12 seed has won in overtime
- 2: Number of times a 12 seed has won in double overtime
- 1: Buzzer-beater wins for 12 seeds: Western Kentucky over Drake (101-99)
- 21: 12 seeds to reach the Sweet 16
- 1: 12 seeds to reach the Elite Eight
2023 NCAA Tournament No.12 Seeds vs. No. 5 Seeds
- No. 12 Oral Roberts vs No. 5 Duke -6.5 (-110)
- No. 12 VCU vs No. 5 St. Mary’s -4.5 (-110)
- No. 12 Charleston vs No. 5 San Diego State -5.5 (-110)
- No. 12 Drake vs No. 5 Miami -1.5 (-110)
The History of No. 12 vs No. 5
There’s something undeniably special about the 12-5 matchups in the NCAA Tournament. Despite being ranked lower than their opponents and facing tough odds, 12 seeds have upset 5 seeds an incredible 53 times in the past 40 years. In contrast, 11 seeds have only upset 6 seeds 55 times, while 10 seeds have done so just 56 times. This shows that the seeding system is only sometimes a perfect predictor of a team’s performance in the tournament. In fact, in only five years in the past four decades, has there been no 12-over-5 upset. And in 14 years, at least two 12 seeds have won their opening games, proving that it’s more than twice as likely for multiple 12 seeds to advance than for none to do so. So, when filling out your bracket, it’s worth considering the magic of the 12-5 upset and the unpredictable nature of March Madness.
|Year
|Result
|Score
|1985
|Kentucky def. Washington
|66-58
|1986
|DePaul def. Virginia
|72-68
|1987
|Wyoming def. Virginia
|64-60
|1989
|DePaul def. Memphis State
|66-63
|1990
|Dayton def. Illinois
|88-86
|1990
|Ball State def. Oregon State
|54-53
|1991
|Eastern Michigan def. Mississippi State
|76-56
|1992
|New Mexico State def. DePaul
|81-73
|1993
|George Washington def. New Mexico
|82-68
|1994
|UW-Green Bay def. California
|61-57
|1994
|Tulsa def. UCLA
|112-102
|1995
|Miami (Ohio) def. Arizona
|71-62
|1996
|Drexel def. Memphis
|75-63
|1996
|Arkansas def. Penn State
|86-80
|1997
|College of Charleston def. Maryland
|75-66
|1998
|Florida State def. TCU
|96-87
|1999
|Detroit def. UCLA
|56-53
|1999
|Missouri State def. TCU
|96-87
|2001
|Utah State def. Ohio State
|77-68 (OT)
|2001
|Gonzaga def. Virginia
|86-85
|2002
|Tulsa def. Marquette
|71-69
|2002
|Missouri def. Miami (Fla.)
|93-80
|2002
|Creighton def. Florida
|83-82 (2OT)
|2003
|Butler def. Mississippi State
|47-46
|2004
|Pacific def. Providence
|66-58
|2005
|Milwaukee def. Alabama
|83-73
|2006
|Montana def. Nevada
|87-79
|2006
|Texas A&M def. Syracuse
|66-58
|2008
|Villanova def. Clemson
|75-69
|2008
|Western Kentucky def. Drake
|101-99 (OT)
|2009
|Wisconsin def. Florida State
|61-59 (OT)
|2009
|Arizona def. Utah
|84-71
|2009
|Western Kentucky def. Illinois
|76-72
|2010
|Cornell def. Temple
|78-65
|2011
|Richmond def. Vanderbilt
|69-66
|2012
|South Florida def. Temple
|58-44
|2012
|VCU def. Wichita State
|62-59
|2013
|Ole Miss def. Wisconsin
|57-46
|2013
|California def. UNLV
|64-61
|2013
|Oregon def. Oklahoma State
|68-55
|2014
|Harvard def. Cincinnati
|61-57
|2014
|North Dakota State def. Oklahoma
|80-75 (OT)
|2014
|Stephen F. Austin def. VCU
|77-75 (OT)
|2016
|Little Rock def. Purdue
|85-83 (2OT)
|2016
|Yale def. Baylor
|79-75
|2017
|Middle Tennessee def. Minnesota
|81-72
|2019
|Oregon def. Wisconsin
|72-54
|2019
|Liberty def. Mississippi State
|80-76
|2019
|Murray State def. Marquette
|83-64
|2021
|Oregon State def. Tennessee
|70-56
|2022
|New Mexico State def. Connecticut
|70-63
|2022
|Richmond def. Iowa
|67-63
